National Parking Platform is one app to pay for all car parks

The new National Parking Platform app will offer drivers a simple way to make payments across all participating car parks.

John Redfern
John Redfern
New National Parking Platform App

The UK Government has announced a new collaboration with the British Parking Association (BPA). Its aim is to provide a simpler way to pay for car parking

At present, drivers may need to download and install a variety of smartphone apps to make payments when parking. 

The new National Parking Platform aims to create a ‘one app fits all’ solution, simplifying the process for Britain’s motorists. 

This follows successful government-backed trials, which will lead to the new platform being developed at no cost to the taxpayer.

A single-app parking solution

New National Parking Platform App

The BPA will be responsible for the development of the National Parking Platform, and also operate it when the app goes live.

Car parks that participate in the National Parking Platform will be connected through a shared system, meaning any approved smartphone app could be used to make payment.

This should avoid the need to download new apps, and also reduce the risk of drivers being fined for failing to pay.

Major smartphone parking apps including Ring Go. JustPark and PayByPhone are involved in the consortium of firms working with the BPA to develop the National Parking Platform.

‘Simpler, more flexible parking’

New National Parking Platform App

Minister for the Future of Roads, Lilian Greenwood, said: “This government is on the side of drivers and dedicated to giving everyone simpler, more flexible parking. I’m delighted that this fantastic project is being taken on by the parking sector with no extra cost to taxpayers.”

The new parking platform will be operated on a not-for-profit basis, and will also ensure clear terms to ensure transparency, sustainability and public value. As part of this, the government will maintain oversight of whether the parking sector is complying with these rules.

At present, the National Parking Platform has been rolled out to 10 local authorities across the country, and is handling more than 500,000 transactions each month.

To further the development of the new platform, the next steps in the project will see more UK local authorities added.

ALSO READ:

‘Five-minute rule’ for new parking guidelines

Parking rules explained: all the places you CANNOT park your car

Car rental firm says EV demand up 139% in a year

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

New 2026 Toyota RAV4 revealed – including hot 300hp GR Sport

John Redfern - 0
The new, sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 has plug-in hybrid power, offering an electric-only range of 62 miles and optional GR Sport styling.

Electric Fiat 500 U-turn in switch to hybrid petrol power

John Redfern - 0
Originally launched in 2020 solely as an EV, the Fiat 500 has now been adapted for a hybrid petrol powertrain – and it arrives in November.

The Fiat Panda 4×4 is back and ready for adventure

John Redfern - 0
Inspired by the classic 1980s original, the Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 promises electrified off-roading in style.

New special edition Peugeot 208 Style priced at £199 per month

John Redfern - 0
An entry-level version of the Peugeot 208 hatchback, the Style special edition is open for orders now – including a strong finance offer.