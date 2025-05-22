National Parking Platform is one app to pay for all car parks

The UK Government has announced a new collaboration with the British Parking Association (BPA). Its aim is to provide a simpler way to pay for car parking.

At present, drivers may need to download and install a variety of smartphone apps to make payments when parking.

The new National Parking Platform aims to create a ‘one app fits all’ solution, simplifying the process for Britain’s motorists.

This follows successful government-backed trials, which will lead to the new platform being developed at no cost to the taxpayer.

A single-app parking solution

The BPA will be responsible for the development of the National Parking Platform, and also operate it when the app goes live.

Car parks that participate in the National Parking Platform will be connected through a shared system, meaning any approved smartphone app could be used to make payment.

This should avoid the need to download new apps, and also reduce the risk of drivers being fined for failing to pay.

Major smartphone parking apps including Ring Go. JustPark and PayByPhone are involved in the consortium of firms working with the BPA to develop the National Parking Platform.

‘Simpler, more flexible parking’

Minister for the Future of Roads, Lilian Greenwood, said: “This government is on the side of drivers and dedicated to giving everyone simpler, more flexible parking. I’m delighted that this fantastic project is being taken on by the parking sector with no extra cost to taxpayers.”

The new parking platform will be operated on a not-for-profit basis, and will also ensure clear terms to ensure transparency, sustainability and public value. As part of this, the government will maintain oversight of whether the parking sector is complying with these rules.

At present, the National Parking Platform has been rolled out to 10 local authorities across the country, and is handling more than 500,000 transactions each month.

To further the development of the new platform, the next steps in the project will see more UK local authorities added.

