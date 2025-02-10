New Ford tech saves delivery drivers vital seconds every drop-off

New technology developed by Ford Pro van engineers promises to save delivery drivers seconds on every drop-off.

Delivery Assist can automate important tasks before and after every delivery, rather than drivers needing to do them manually.

These include turning off the engine, closing the windows, locking the doors and switching on the hazard warning lights. Drivers can program which tasks they want automated.

To activate, drivers simply need to press ‘P’ on the gearshifter of 2025 Ford E-Transit and EcoBlue diesel automatic models. The tech is also coming to the 2025 Ford E-Transit Custom and Ford Transit Custom automatics.

Drivers Assist promises greater peace of mind for drivers and fleet managers, by guaranteeing the vehicle will be secure during every delivery.

It also reduces the number of tasks that busy van drivers need to remember, so they can concentrate instead on their drop-offs and surroundings.

Watch: Ford Pro Delivery Assist video

The technology doesn’t just make pre-delivery tasks simpler, either. When the driver returns to the vehicle, it is unlocked using the keyless entry system.

Then, once inside, simply pressing the brake pedal will restart the engine, restore the windows to their previous positions and turn off the hazard warning lights.

“It’s good for both our customers and their customers,” said Ford Pro general manager Hans Schep. “By taking away lots of tiny tasks, we are helping to make a big difference – and help them deliver more parcels, faster.”

The Delivery Assist technology goes into production soon, with customer availability expected in summer 2025.

