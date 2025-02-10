New Ford tech saves delivery drivers vital seconds every drop-off

Ford’s new Delivery Assist technology automates the key steps van drivers make before each drop-off, saving seconds for every delivery made.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock

New technology developed by Ford Pro van engineers promises to save delivery drivers seconds on every drop-off.

Delivery Assist can automate important tasks before and after every delivery, rather than drivers needing to do them manually.

These include turning off the engine, closing the windows, locking the doors and switching on the hazard warning lights. Drivers can program which tasks they want automated.

To activate, drivers simply need to press ‘P’ on the gearshifter of 2025 Ford E-Transit and EcoBlue diesel automatic models. The tech is also coming to the 2025 Ford E-Transit Custom and Ford Transit Custom automatics.

Drivers Assist promises greater peace of mind for drivers and fleet managers, by guaranteeing the vehicle will be secure during every delivery.

It also reduces the number of tasks that busy van drivers need to remember, so they can concentrate instead on their drop-offs and surroundings.

Watch: Ford Pro Delivery Assist video

The technology doesn’t just make pre-delivery tasks simpler, either. When the driver returns to the vehicle, it is unlocked using the keyless entry system.

Then, once inside, simply pressing the brake pedal will restart the engine, restore the windows to their previous positions and turn off the hazard warning lights.

“It’s good for both our customers and their customers,” said Ford Pro general manager Hans Schep. “By taking away lots of tiny tasks, we are helping to make a big difference – and help them deliver more parcels, faster.”

The Delivery Assist technology goes into production soon, with customer availability expected in summer 2025.

ALSO READ:

Heathrow to tackle rogue meet-and-greet parking operators

Used car sales grow with record demand for secondhand EVs

Abarth slashes price of 600e to beat electric car road tax

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Heathrow to tackle rogue meet-and-greet parking operators

John Redfern - 0
Heathrow has become the first airport to sign-up to the BPA’s approved meet-and-greet parking operator scheme.

Secondhand car sales grow, with record demand for used EVs

Richard Aucock - 0
Used electric car sales rose more than 57 percent in 2024, as overall demand for used cars marked two full years of growth.

Abarth slashes price of new 600e to beat electric car road tax

John Redfern - 0
The range-topping Abarth 600e Scorpionissima SUV has received a price cut that brings it below the £40,000 mark.

2009 Brawn GP F1 car owned by Jenson Button heads to auction

John Redfern - 0
One of three chassis made for Brawn GP’s giant-killing 2009 Formula One season, the car will be auctioned in Miami later this year.