Heathrow to tackle rogue meet-and-greet parking operators

Heathrow Airport has become the first location to sign-up to the British Parking Association’s new approved meet-and-greet parking operator scheme (or ‘AM-GO’ for short).

‘Meet-and-greet’ parking has become an increasingly popular option for those driving to an airport, thanks to the convenience of being able to leave a car at the terminal.

However, some drivers have been caught out by unscrupulous outfits who advertise low prices, then don’t take sufficient care of the vehicle. In some cases, cars have even been used for illegal activities.

The British Parking Association’s AM-GO scheme aims to recruit meet-and-greet operators who adhere to a high set of standards. The aim is to deliver a safe and hassle-free parking experience.

Parking that can be relied on

The BPA’s AM-GO scheme is the first to be supported by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (Police CPI). This makes it the only police-endorsed parking scheme of its kind.

When choosing a meet-and-greet operator, the BPA says drivers should now look for those wearing an AM-GO logo.

At the point of dropping their car off, drivers should go to the signposted meet-and-greet area to drop off their keys. This is also where to collect their car when they return.

The new AM-GO scheme guarantees that accredited operators will deliver the standards listed below:

Motorists will be signposted to a single, reliable data source for AM-GO members. They can be confident of leaving their vehicle with an approved meet-and-greet operator

Airports have designated, clearly marked and signposted meet-and-greet drop-off and pick-up zones

Meet-and-greet staff, including drivers, will be qualified, professionally fully insured, and will carry ID cards and wear uniforms at all times

Vehicles will be safely stored in a Park Mark-accredited facility. Cars won’t be driven any further than stated on the booking confirmation

Both airports and AM-GO members will be regularly assessed and monitored by BPA qualified auditors

Book parking with confidence

Heathrow is the first airport to become part of the scheme, and is now in the process of recruiting dependable meet-and-greet staff.

Sara Fisher, BPA head of operations and business development, said: “We are delighted that Heathrow has become the first UK airport to sign up to AM-GO. We have been working with the police for over 20 years raising safety and standards in parking. This scheme will enable passengers to book their parking with confidence”.

Tom Prowse, Heathrow’s head of surface access, added: “Heathrow is committed to making every journey better from the moment passengers arrive. While we recommend passengers use official on-airport parking, we also want to ensure they have the information and confidence to enable them to make informed decisions about the services they might wish to use around the airport.

As the first signatory of the British Parking Association’s approved meet and greet parking operator scheme, we’re helping raise industry standards. AM-GO ensures clear, professional and reliable meet-and-greet services, with accredited operators, qualified staff and secure parking. It gives travellers confidence in their choices around the airport.”

