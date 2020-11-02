Is there an MOT extension during the second lockdown?

A new national lockdown will come into force in England on 5 November. What does this mean for MOT tests and will there be an extension?

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
MOT sign

The government has yet to confirm if there will be an MOT extension for motorists in England during the second lockdown. This follows the announcement made on Saturday evening.

Cars, motorcycles and light vans that were due an MOT between 30 March and 31 July 2020 were given a six-month extension to help keep motorists moving during the coronavirus pandemic.

This led to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) predicting a rush for MOT tests in September, October and November.

Motoring Research has contacted the DVSA to find out if the new national restrictions will affect MOT tests. We are waiting for a response.

There are no references to drivers, garages or MOT tests in the official government guidance. However, motorists are told to ‘avoid travelling in or out of your local area, and you should look to reduce the number of journeys you make’.

Joel Combes, director of Lawgistics, told Car Dealer Magazine: “As far as we can assume, the rules are likely to be the same as the first lockdown.

“Garages are essential businesses and the rules state that essential businesses can stay open. We are assuming that the rules will be the same as those earlier in the year.”

Advice to garages in March

Don’t book an MOT test if you aren’t driving

Government guidance published in March said garages could stay open to carry out repairs and services. They could also remain open for MOT tests and retests. At the time, vehicle owners were told to get an MOT if the certificate expired before 30 March 2020.

If their MOT due-date was after 30 March 2020, it was extended by six months. The exemption period expired at the end of July, meaning cars that were due an MOT from 1 August 2020 did not get an extension.

Even if an MOT extension is unlikely during the second national lockdown, you’re advised to book a test sooner rather than later. Demand remains high following the original exemption period, while some garages could be closed during the lockdown period.

This is because car showrooms will be closed, so some garages might decide to shut their servicing department.

We will update this piece when new information is released.

Click here to check when your MOT test is due. You just need your car’s registration number.

