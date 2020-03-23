MOT test centre sign

Do I still need a car or motorcycle MOT during the coronavirus crisis?

MOTs for cars, motorcycles and light vans ARE currently still necessary despite the coronavirus crisis, the Department for Transport has stated.

However, the decision to keep MOT testing in place for private motorists and van drivers remains under review.

The DfT says it will ‘provide an update in due course’.

MOTs for lorries, buses and trailers HAVE been suspended for up to three months from 21 March 2020.

Heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and public service vehicles (PSVs) will be issued with a three-month certificate of temporary exemption (CTE) until further notice.

New advice has now been published on what operators need to do to exempt their vehicle.

Technician carrying out a car MOT

The government reminds operators to keep their vehicles maintained, in a safe-to-drive and roadworthy condition.

They should also still be operated within the terms of the operators’ licence conditions.

