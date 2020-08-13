Revealed: the most and least reliable vans and pick-ups

The UK’s most and least reliable used light commercial vehicles (LCVs) have been revealed by a leading warranty firm. The list, which is based on warranty information for cars over three years old, includes vans and pick-ups.

Each LCV is evaluated on aspects such as the frequency of claims, labour required and the average cost of repairs.

There’s good news if you own a Nissan NV200 van, but owners of the Ford Ranger pick-up might want to look away now. Either that or make plans for a used vehicle warranty.

With just five repairs carried out against 222 active warranties, the Nissan NV200 is named the UK’s most reliable LCV. Interestingly, the Toyota Hilux, a vehicle believed by many to be indestructible, could only manage fifth place.

The Ford Ranger is named the least reliable LCV, with a repair rate of 31 percent. It’s also the 10th most expensive LCV to repair, costing its owners an average of £955. For context, the Citroen Dispatch costs £287.60, making it the least expensive LCV to repair.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise, said: “Vehicle reliability and overall value for money is critically important for business owners across the country; many of whom depend on their van or pick-up truck to carry equipment, deliver goods and reach their customers on time. The logical drive to save on overheads has seen more and more drivers drawn to attractive, used vehicle offers.

“Many, however, naturally have concerns about how the vehicle was treated by its previous owner and could find themselves both off the road and shouldering a hefty repair bill if it develops a fault outside of its manufacturer warranty.”

Most reliable used vans and pick-ups

Nissan NV200 Volkswagen Crafter Renault Kangoo Peugeot Partner Citroen Berlingo Toyota Hilux Peugeot Expert Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Fiat Doblo Citroen Dispatch

Least reliable used vans and pick-ups

Ford Ranger Citroen Nemo Renault Master Nissan Navara Mitsubishi L200 Mercedes-Benz Vito Volkswagen Amarok Vauxhall Vivaro Volkswagen Caddy Vauxhall Movano

In case you’re wondering how the Ford Transit performed, Warrantywise said it occupies a ‘respectable mid-table position’. It’s the van with the most warranty plans, with 19 percent of policyholders requiring work.

The Vauxhall Vivaro is the second-most popular LCV on Warrantywise’s books. Although the Vivaro is less reliable than than the Transit, the repair costs are lower if and when things go wrong.

