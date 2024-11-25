There is now a Lego version of Nigel Mansell’s Williams F1 car

Lego has announced a major new collaboration with Formula One, including scale models of all the latest F1 cars.

However, in among the modern machinery, Lego also revealed that the iconic Williams FW14B will be rendered in brick form.

With almost 800 pieces included, this is your chance to build one of the greatest Formula One cars of the 1990s.

The Lego set even comes with a miniature figure of Nigel Mansell CBE, who drove the FW14B to championship glory in 1992.

A miniature motorsport hero

Designed by Adrian Newey for the 1992 Formula One World Championship, the Williams-Renault FW14B was the most advanced car on the grid.

Cutting-edge technologies included active suspension, a semi-automatic sequential gearbox and a traction control system. Fitted with a Renault 3.5-litre V10 engine, the FW14B proved to be unstoppable during 1992.

It would carry Mansell to nine victories and three additional podiums during the 16-race season, setting records that took decades to be equalled.

Most importantly of all, it finally gave Nigel Mansell the 1992 Formula One Drivers’ Championship, after he’d come so painfully close to victory three times before.

Red 5 is alive

The Lego version of the FW14B is a substantial model, measuring 31cm (12 inches) long and 15cm (5.5 inches) wide.

Details include working steering, a removable engine cover to view the Renault V10, and miniature slick tyres with Goodyear lettering on them.

Compared to some other Lego efforts, the car is instantly recognisable, aided by a classic blue and yellow livery and the red number ‘5’ on its nose cone.

Included in the box is a display stand with printed vehicle statistics, plus a Lego mini figure of our Nige himself – complete with a moustache, of course.

The affordable Williams FW14B

To own this little slice of British motorsport history will cost £69.99. Considering that four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel paid more than £2.7 million to own the actual FW14B raced by Mansell, that seems like a bit of a bargain.

The Lego Williams will not be under any trees this Christmas, however. Pre-orders can be placed now, but the first deliveries aren’t expected until 1 March 2025.

