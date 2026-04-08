Nic Hamilton returns to BTCC with top team for 2026

British racing driver Nic Hamilton has confirmed his return to the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) for the 2026 season.

The younger half-brother of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamiton, Nic Hamilton raced in the BTCC last year with the Un-Limited Motorsport team.

This year, however, Hamilton will drive a Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance operated by Team Vertu. Run by Excelr8 Motorsport, Team Vertu won both the BTCC drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles in 2025.

Throughout his BTCC career, which has spanned seven seasons and 10 years, Hamilton has struggled with off-the-pace cars, frequently leaving him at the back of the grid. His best finish to date has been a sixth place at Donington Park.

Now, for 2026, Hamilton will have access to the same car used by two-time BTCC drivers’ champion, Tom Ingram.

An inspiration for disabled athletes

Hamilton is the only driver with a disability to have competed in the BTCC. The Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance has been specially adapted for his needs.

Justina Williams, owner of Team Vertu, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Nicolas into our team for the 2026 season, and to have him at the wheel of our Draper Tools car.

“The way Nicolas has battled against the odds to achieve his dream of competing on-track despite his disability is well documented. He is an inspiration to many for the way he has never given up on that dream.

“We feel we can give Nicolas the tools to really show what he can do this season and are looking forward to working with him to reach his goals during the year ahead – one of which is to stand on the BTCC podium with the team.

“We’ll be working hard with him to make that happen.”

Giving it everything for 2026

Draper Tools will be the title sponsor of Hamilton’s Hyundai. The partnership is intended to continue until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Nicolas Hamilton said: “I am incredibly proud to be joining such a strong outfit in Team Vertu and Excelr8 for this season. Throughout my career, I have struggled for funding and budget, which meant I found myself in less competitive equipment.

“Thanks to my 2026 partners and the team’s long-standing partner, Draper Tools, I can now step into a more competitive package, and that is a really special and exciting moment for me. I have worked harder than ever over the winter to build my strength and fitness to improve my disability and I will be giving absolutely everything I can to be as competitive as possible.”

Hamilton recently tested the Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance at Snetterton, and will be back behind the wheel for the season launch event at Brands Hatch.

The 2026 BTCC season begins in earnest on Saturday 18 April at Donington Park, with a qualifying race ahead of Sunday’s main event.

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