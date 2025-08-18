The majority of UK drivers are missing out on the chance to use their 4×4 off-road, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 drivers, conducted for Jeep, has found that more than half (58 percent) were unaware of their rights to drive off the beaten track.

Thousands of miles of unsurfaced ‘green lanes’ exist across the UK, which drivers are able to access.

However, almost three quarters (72 percent) of respondents said they were unaware of what a green lane actually was.

Driving on green lanes

Jeep has therefore started a collaboration with the Green Lane Association (GLASS), along with TreadLightly UK, to help 4×4 owners make the most of the new vehicle.

Some 78 percent of survey respondents said they would not know where the closest green lane to them was.

Now, Jeep dealerships will have access to GLASS mapping software, allowing them to highlight potential routes to be explored. Local GLASS representatives will also be available to offer extra advice.

Almost one-in-five (19 percent) of those questioned said off-road capability was an important factor in a new vehicle purchase. Despite this, 25 percent of respondents admitted that their current car was not at all capable of off-road driving.

Time to explore the world

Along with showing Jeep drivers where to find their nearest green lane, the new collaboration also aims to boost knowledge about driving off-road. Only nine percent of drivers surveyed said they would feel confident in heading off tarmac.

As a result, Jeep dealerships will also offer off-road test drives to potential customers, allowing them to experience directly what their new 4×4 could be capable of.

Kristian Cholmondeley, managing director of Jeep UK, said: “Jeep vehicles allow people to get outside and explore the world around them. This partnership with GLASS allows us to not only educate our drivers on what our cars can do, but how to do so with care.

“We hope to encourage customers to get out on the green lanes of the UK and experience the off-road capabilities of our vehicles including Wrangler and new Avenger 4xe, both of which allow drivers to reach their full adventurous potential.”

