New Hennessey Warhawk is a Jeep-based tactical strike vehicle

American tuning company Hennessey has a long history of producing extreme hypercars and modified SUVs.

Now, the Texas-based outfit has moved into the tactical vehicle sector, establishing a new division called Hennessey Defense Systems.

Ahead of its debut at the Las Vegas SHOT Show, the company has released details of its first military vehicle: the wild-looking Warhawk.

Based on the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon pick-up truck, the Warhawk is said to be ‘lighter and faster’ than similar options in the tactical vehicle market.

Gladiator: ready!

The Warhawk has a relatively mild engine – by Hennessey standards, at least. Its 285hp 3.6-litre ‘Rubicon’ V6 is combined with a permanent all-wheel-drive system.

The Warhawk can carry payloads of up to 544kg, and tow trailers weighing more than 2,040kg.

Hennessey has developed the Warhawk to offer modular construction options. This means it can be adapted for special forces and police SWAT use, or converted to carry supplies and medical equipment.

Potential upgrades include armoured shields for the drivetrain and off-road run-flat tyres, plus mounting points on the bodywork for weapons or other equipment.

First-strike capability

Hennessey can convert the Warhawk to run on diesel, or alternatively on kerosene-based fuels. A steel front bumper with an integrated winch and extra power outlets is available, too.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: “We are excited to unveil Warhawk at the 2025 SHOT Show. Warhawk’s design is strongly influenced by experienced war fighters and their desire to have a fast, reliable and versatile first-strike vehicle that is easy to operate and service in some of the world’s harshest environments.

“We are honoured to take our decades of experience from building some of the world’s fastest vehicles and applying our know-how to the defence sector.”

Ahead of the Warhawk’s public debut, Hennessey has already garnered interest from both military and private customers. Orders for the production vehicle are open now.

