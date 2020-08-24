Proposed Lake District off-roader ban is dismissed by judge

Off-road enthusiasts can continue to drive their 4x4s on ‘green lane’ tracks in the Lake District after a bid to make it illegal was dismissed on all counts by a judge.

The legal action was crowdfunded by the Green Lanes Environmental Action Movement (GLEAM), with more than 2,000 people donating £64,000.

More than 370,000 signed a petition calling for the Lake District to be protected from 4x4s and motorcycles.

Campaigners went to the High Court to challenge a 2019 decision by the Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) to allow off-roaders continued use of farm and quarry tracks in the Langdale and Coniston valleys.

One of the tracks was once owned by Beatrix Potter before being handed over to the National Trust.

Campaigners had argued the vehicles pollute the atmosphere, and endanger ramblers and cyclists.

The LDNPA responded that most walkers and cyclists had driven to the start of their activities and so were contributing to air pollution just as much as 4×4 drivers.

The Guardian added the LDNPA claimed that it was mountain bikers, plus more severe weather, that had contributed to erosion of one of the contested routes, rather than the motorists.

It also had ‘no actual evidence of any accidents, incidents or injuries,’ despite claims to the contrary by the campaigners.

GLEAM chairman Mike Bartholomew told The Guardian the group planned to fight on.

