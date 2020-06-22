Ford Focus now available with mild hybrid tech

A new Ford Focus featuring mild hybrid technology is now available, replacing the outgoing 1.5-litre Ecoboost 150 version.

The new 1.0-litre Ecoboost Hybrid produces up to 155hp, and is 17 percent more efficient than the larger engine it replaces.

It achieves this through a combination of 48-volt mild hybrid technology (also known as MHEV) and cylinder deactivation.

When full engine capacity is not needed, for example when cruising on the motorway, one of the engine’s three cylinders is automatically switched off.

Ford says it is totally imperceptible and the process happens in 14 milliseconds.

The mild hybrid tech extends the engine-off period when coasting to a stop: the engine will turn off at speeds of up to 16mph.

Restart takes 350 milliseconds.

The boost from the powerful 48-volt mild hybrid system also gives an increase in pulling power at lower revs, so the car feels more responsive.

The result is WLTP average fuel economy of 51.4mpg and CO2 emissions of 116g/km.

A cheaper 1.0-litre Ecoboost Hybrid 125 is also available.

2020 Focus updates

Other updates to the Focus range for summer 2020 include the availability of a new full-width 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster.

This is fully configurable and uses 24-bit ‘true colour’ tech so it is more detailed and easier on the eye.

Later in the year, local hazard information will be displayed on it – such as obstacles or accidents on the road ahead.

It uses connected car information beamed from other vehicles on the road via the FordPass Connect modem.

Ford has also introduced a new entry-level Focus Zetec Edition variant. This includes standard wireless smartphone charging, front and rear parking sensors and Sync 3 infotainment with sat-nav.

Prices for the Zetec Edition start from £22,210 for the 1.0 Ecoboost 125.

The Ecoboost Hybrid variant is priced from £23,610 for a 1.0-litre Ecoboost Hybrid 125.

