Flagship Jaecoo 8 plug-in hybrid SUV makes UK debut

Fast-growing Chinese car brand Jaecoo has revealed its largest and most luxurious SUV to date.

The Jaecoo 8 SHS-P will become the marque’s flagship family SUV. Capable of seating seven, it takes on the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Santa Fe.

The car slots into the UK range above the popular Jaecoo 7, with a name that reflects the number 8’s association in Chinese culture with prosperity and success.

Two distinctive versions of the Jaecoo 8 will be offered to UK customers, aimed either at transporting larger families or executive guests.

Both will feature all-wheel drive and make use of Jaecoo’s SHS-P plug-in hybrid powertrain. The latter combines a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor.

Real off-road ability included

When the petrol engine and electric motor are working together, the Jaecoo 8’s plug-in powertrain has a combined output of 428hp, along with 428lb ft of torque. Zero to 62mph takes a brisk 5.8 seconds.

The Jaecoo 8’s battery pack offers an official electric range of up to 83 miles, and can recharge from 30 to 80 percent in 20 minutes. With a full battery and the petrol tank brimmed, it can cover up to 700 miles without needing to stop.

A three-speed DHT hybrid transmission is combined with Jaecoo’s first use of lockable differentials, aimed at maximising the SUV’s off-road ability.

For the truly adventurous, there is even a wading depth of 600mm, with adaptive suspension also fitted as standard.

Choose six or seven seats

Opting for Luxury trim brings seven-passenger capacity to the Jaecoo 8, along with multiple Isofix attachments for child car seats. Luggage capacity is up to 2,021 litres with the rear seats folded flat.

Power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation are fitted, with five massage modes and headrest-integrated speakers.

The Jaecoo 8 Executive model brings Nappa leather upholstery and a six-seat layout designed for optimum passenger comfort. Four heated, ventilated and massaging captain’s chairs are combined with an additional pair of folding seats in the boot area.

Choosing the Executive model also adds a ‘zero-gravity’ front passenger seat, providing extended legroom and a dedicated ‘Boss Button’ for passenger-side control.

Jaecoo 8 orders now open

Standard specification for the Jaecoo 8 includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless smartphone charging, dual 12.3-inch display screens and a 14-speaker Sony audio system.

The choice of exterior colours will include Amazonite Blue, Basalt Black, Granite White, Iced Slate Grey and Pearl Silver, with two-tone options available for the Luxury model. The Executive version has two-tone paint as standard.

Prices for the Jaecoo 8 SHS-P Luxury will start from £45,500, with the six-seat Executive requiring £47,500. A seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty is also part of the package.

Orders for the Jaecoo 8 can be placed now, with the first deliveries to UK customers expected in May 2026.

