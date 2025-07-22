Isuzu announces UK prices for electric D-Max EV pickup truck

Set to be the first fully electric commercial pickup on sale in Europe, the Isuzu D-Max EV is capable of carrying a one-tonne payload.

John Redfern
John Redfern
Isuzu D-Max EV Prices

UK prices for the new electric Isuzu D-Max EV pickup truck have been announced, ahead of sales starting later this year.

Set to be the first battery-powered professional pickup on sale in Europe, the D-Max EV was revealed earlier this year at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham.

The EV shares the same robust ladder frame chassis as the diesel-powered D-Max, and will be capable of carrying a one-tonne payload. It can also tow 3.5 tonnes.

Aimed at commercial fleet users, demonstration examples of the D-Max EV will be made available before the first customer deliveries in March 2026.

Brisk performance, limited range

Isuzu D-Max EV Prices

Isuzu will offer the D-Max EV in two trim levels. Buyers also have choice between Extended or Double Cab body styles. 

All versions use a dual-motor setup, giving the D-Max EV full-time four-wheel drive. The two electric motors generate a combined total of 188hp and 240lb ft of torque. 

Weighing in at 2,350kg, the D-Max EV can accelerate from 0-62mph in 10.1 seconds, making it noticeably quicker than its diesel-powered counterpart. Top speed is said to be in excess of 80mph.

A 66.9kWh lithium-ion battery gives the D-Max EV a range of just 163 miles when fully charged. A charging speed of up to 50kW means replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 percent could take one hour.

D-Max EV on sale later this year

Isuzu D-Max EV Prices

Prices for the D-Max EV will start from £59,995 excluding VAT (£71,994 with VAT) for the eDL40 model in Extended Cab layout. Opting for the Double Cab increases the cost to £60,995 before VAT (£73,194 with VAT).

Standard equipment on the eDL40 trim level includes bi-LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen and a dedicated Rough Terrain Mode.

Topping the range is the D-Max eV-Cross, priced from £62,495 excluding VAT (£74,994 with VAT). The flagship D-Max EV has grey rather than chrome-effect exterior trim, plus a larger 9.0-inch infotainment screen. An automatically dimming rear-view mirror and eight-speaker audio system are included, too.

ALSO READ:

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2025 review

Isuzu D-Max AT35 2024 review

The world’s most powerful trucks and SUVs

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

New Subaru Uncharted electric SUV is coming to the UK

John Redfern - 0
Sharing a platform with the forthcoming Toyota C-HR+, the new Uncharted is part of a trio of electric Subaru models.

Zapmap launches new charging card to help EV drivers

Richard Aucock - 0
The new Zapmap charging card provides access to upwards of 40,000 charging points from more than 30 networks with just a quick tap.

Best hot hatchbacks to buy in 2025

Motoring Research team - 1
We round up the greatest hot hatchbacks on sale in 2025, including the Honda Civic Type R, Toyota GR Yaris, and Volkswagen Golf GTI.

A quarter of UK drivers still ignore the two-second rule

John Redfern - 0
New research by the AA has discovered that drivers wilfully ignore the two-second rule regarding keeping a safe distance from other traffic.