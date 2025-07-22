Isuzu announces UK prices for electric D-Max EV pickup truck

UK prices for the new electric Isuzu D-Max EV pickup truck have been announced, ahead of sales starting later this year.

Set to be the first battery-powered professional pickup on sale in Europe, the D-Max EV was revealed earlier this year at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham.

The EV shares the same robust ladder frame chassis as the diesel-powered D-Max, and will be capable of carrying a one-tonne payload. It can also tow 3.5 tonnes.

Aimed at commercial fleet users, demonstration examples of the D-Max EV will be made available before the first customer deliveries in March 2026.

Brisk performance, limited range

Isuzu will offer the D-Max EV in two trim levels. Buyers also have choice between Extended or Double Cab body styles.

All versions use a dual-motor setup, giving the D-Max EV full-time four-wheel drive. The two electric motors generate a combined total of 188hp and 240lb ft of torque.

Weighing in at 2,350kg, the D-Max EV can accelerate from 0-62mph in 10.1 seconds, making it noticeably quicker than its diesel-powered counterpart. Top speed is said to be in excess of 80mph.

A 66.9kWh lithium-ion battery gives the D-Max EV a range of just 163 miles when fully charged. A charging speed of up to 50kW means replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 percent could take one hour.

D-Max EV on sale later this year

Prices for the D-Max EV will start from £59,995 excluding VAT (£71,994 with VAT) for the eDL40 model in Extended Cab layout. Opting for the Double Cab increases the cost to £60,995 before VAT (£73,194 with VAT).

Standard equipment on the eDL40 trim level includes bi-LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen and a dedicated Rough Terrain Mode.

Topping the range is the D-Max eV-Cross, priced from £62,495 excluding VAT (£74,994 with VAT). The flagship D-Max EV has grey rather than chrome-effect exterior trim, plus a larger 9.0-inch infotainment screen. An automatically dimming rear-view mirror and eight-speaker audio system are included, too.

