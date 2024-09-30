One-in-six UK motorists class their driving skills as ‘bad’

A new study has revealed the truth about how British motorists assess their own driving abilities.

The survey by Isuzu found that almost one-in-six (15 percent) of respondents rated their driving skills as ‘bad’, with 4 percent admitting they are actually a danger on the roads.

Close to four-in-ten (39 percent) said they struggle with parallel parking, whilst just parking in a bay is problematic for 19 percent of those surveyed.

Remembering to turn headlights on when it gets dark troubles 15 percent of motorists, and 7 percent of respondents said they forget to look for pedestrians.

Driver self-assessment

When it comes to locations with the worst drivers, the study highlighted Cardiff as being the capital of poor driving ability in the UK.

More than one-in-three (35 percent) of those surveyed from the Welsh city graded their driving ability as bad, followed by 33 percent of Londoners, and 31 percent of Liverpudlians.

In contrast, no drivers from Stoke-on-Trent believed they were a bad driver, with only 2 percent of motorists from Nottingham willing to believe their abilities were below standard. Inhabitants of Cambridge (3 percent rated bad), and Edinburgh (4 percent) were similarly self-assured.

Leading reasons cited for being a bad driver included there being too many cars on the road, a factor for more than one-third (36 percent) of those surveyed.

Parking spaces being too small (24 percent), being easily distracted (20 percent), and roads being too small (17 percent) were other leading excuses.

A worrying reality

Road rage was a common factor for those surveyed, with more than half (59 percent) saying they had been shouted at or received rude gestures, because of their poor driving.

Almost one-in-five (19 percent) admitted they have friends or family members who refuse to be a passenger in their car, due to poor driving abilities.

George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, said: “With over 50 million drivers in Great Britain, it is worrying to think that as many as 7.5 million consider themselves bad drivers. It’s clear from the research that UK motorists face many challenges on all journeys, from smaller roads, tight parking bays and even their own vehicle.”

Perhaps the most telling statistic from the survey was that almost two-thirds (62 percent) of respondents simply wish they were better drivers.