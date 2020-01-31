Hyundai now builds Kona Electric in Europe to meet demand

Waiting lists for the new Hyundai Kona Electric will be ‘significantly reduced’.

This comes as a result of a new production plant in the Czech Republic and the ramping up of supply from Hyundai’s facility in Ulsan, South Korea.

Availability of the Kona Electric has tripled, says Hyundai.

The Hyundai Kona Electric Premium costs £35,100 after the government plug-in car grant, while the top-spec Premium SE costs £37,450. Both versions feature a 64kWh battery and can deliver up to 278 miles of all-electric range.

When using a 50kw DC charging station, the battery can be charged to 80 percent in about 75 minutes. Using a domestic wallbox charger, a full charge can be achieved in a little over 10 hours.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, climate control, front and rear parking sensors, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Premium SE adds electric seats, front and rear heated seats, a heated steering wheel and head-up display.

The Kona Electric is available to order now and comes with Hyundai’s standard five-year/unlimited mileage warranty. The battery pack is covered by an eight-year warranty.

‘Outstripping supply’

Ashley Andrew, managing director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “The Hyundai Kona Electric has achieved outstanding success in the UK since its introduction, with demand for the model quickly outstripping supply.

“We have listened to our customers and are significantly ramping-up availability in order to cut delivery times, a move that we hope will encourage more people to consider a fully electric car.”

The Kona is also available as a hybrid model, which pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to emit just 90g/km of CO2. It costs upwards of £22,500.

Alternatively, the regular Kona is available from £17,500. Unlike other compact crossovers, the Kona was designed from the ground up as a crossover and isn’t based on a regular hatchback.