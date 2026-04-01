New Lola T70S is a reborn – and road-legal – 1960s race car

The legendary Lola T70 is making a comeback – and buyers can choose between race-ready or road-legal versions of this 1960s sports racer.

The original Lola T70 dominated the first Can-Am Championship in 1966, and claimed victories in the Daytona 24 Hours and RAC Tourist Trophy. Notable drivers included John Surtees, Jackie Stewart, Mario Andretti, Denny Hulme and Graham Hill.

Debuting at the RAC Club in London, the new Lola T70S is a recreation of the 1969, Daytona-winning T70 Mk3B. However, while the team worked from the original blueprints, the T70S is built using modern technology and advanced sustainable materials.

“We wanted to create the best example of a T70 there has ever been, with a level of detail that wasn’t possible in the original car,” explained Lola chairman Till Bechtolsheimer.

Small-block Chevy V8 power

While Lola competes in Formula E in partnership with Yamaha, modernity in this case doesn’t mean electrification. Thankfully, like its classic forebear, the T70S has a small-block Chevrolet V8 mounted in its middle. “An electric T70 is not something I could get excited about,” admits Bechtolsheimer.

In the racing version, the 5.0-litre (305 cubic-inch) engine develops 537hp and revs to 7,300rpm: good for 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 203mph.

The road-going T70S GT uses a 6.2-litre Chevy V8 to meet emissions requirements, serving up 507hp with a 6,600rpm limiter. It’s 30kg heavier than its track-only sibling, although a dry weight of just 690kg still means savage performance: 0-60mph in 2.9 seconds and 200mph flat-out.

In both cases, drive goes to the rear wheels via an H-pattern manual gearbox that combines dog-ring engagement with shift-by-wire electronics. The aim is to offer visceral, rapid-fire shifts like a 1960s T70, but with modern reliability and ease of use. “We worked really hard to hide the digital behind the analogue,” says Lola innovation director Matt Faulks. “The car still has a clutch and a proper gear stick. We’ve just made the driving experience more accessible.”

Chassis setup by Johnny Herbert

Speaking of accessibility, the Alcantara-trimmed interior of the T70S isn’t as brutally basic as the car driven to Can-Am glory by John Surtees. “We even managed to find enough luggage space for an overnight bag or crash helmet,” says Bechtolsheimer. “There’s a built-in intercom, but no stereo system – what would be the point?”

Firing up the Lola in the genteel environs of The RAC Club would be improper, so we’ll have to imagine its naturally aspirated V8 battle cry for now. Alternatively, a brief search for videos of the T70 in action on YouTube will suitably assault your eardrums. You’re welcome.

The car’s dynamic setup has been entrusted to former F1 driver and Le Mans winner Johnny Herbert, who recently raced the famous David Piper Mk3B (the green car in the first photo). “You have wonderful feedback through the steering wheel; the response I get is exactly what I want,” said Herbert. “It just gives you a beautiful sense of connection with the car.”

Lola T70S: the sustainable racer

As for the ‘S’ in T70S, it stands not for Sport or Special, but for Sustainability. Yes, really. “This started as a project about sustainable design and manufacturing,” reveals Bechtolsheimer. “Although I recognise that also having a V8 makes for a bit of a provocative statement.”

Most notably, Lola has applied for a patent for its ground-breaking, petrochemical-free new composite called LNCS, which is used for all the car’s bodywork. Short for Lola Natural Composite System, it combines basalt and plant fibres into a material that is stronger and stiffer than traditional glassfibre, with a much lower CO2 footprint.

The company has also developed a new process of extracting magnesium – used for the car’s wheels – via solar-powered electrolysis. And it has ensured the old-school V8 can run on sustainable fuel. Overall, Lola claims an impressive 54 percent reduction in CO2 compared to building an original T70.

Only 16 cars to be built

Opt for the track version of the T70S and it comes with an FIA Historic Technical Passport, certifying its eligibility for international events. Or you can choose the road car and enjoy the glorious incongruity of driving a reborn racer on the high street.

Either way, Lola will only build a total of 16 vehicles – mirroring the number of T70 Mk3Bs produced in period. And the price? No figure is quoted yet, but we’re told it will be similar to a classic, race-ready Mk3B. On that basis, you should probably budget close to seven figures…

“Driving a Lola T70S will be a chance to experience the past and future of motorsport simultaneously,” said Peter McCool, technical director at Lola. We’ll keep our fingers and toes crossed for an invitation to do just that when the car is launched later this year.

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