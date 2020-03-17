Halfords waives MOT rebooking fee for virus self-isolators

Car accessory chain Halfords says it will waive the fee for rebooking an MOT test if customers need to self-isolate due to coronavirus symptoms.

Ordinarily, booking for a retest would cost an extra £35. However, those who are self-isolating are exempt from that 10-working-day rule, and can attend another MOT appointment without an additional charge.

Halfords offers certain services for those who are confined to their homes, too.

Technicians from the company’s Mobile Expert and Tyres On The Drive divisions can repair cars and fit new tyres on your driveway.

“We are monitoring the potential impact of the coronavirus and want to do as much as possible to help keep the nation moving at this critical time,” said Andy Randall, MD of Halfords Autocentres.

“We’re looking at each situation on a case-by-case basis and pledging to waive the booking fee for anyone who misses their MOT appointment because of coronavirus.”

Halfords also recently offered ‘free brakes for life’. A one-off payment buys drivers a lifetime supply of braking consumables, such as pads and shoes, which covers any cars you own.

The firm claims this could save motorists around £1,600 over the course of their driving life.