Leapmotor B10 electric SUV prices to start from £29,995

The new Leapmotor B10, a family SUV to rival the Ford Explorer and Renault Scenic E-Tech, will cost from £29,995 when launched later this month.

The sub-£30,000 price tag comes courtesy of the firm’s £1,500 ‘Leap-Grant’.

This initiative mirrors the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant, for which the Chinese-built Leapmotor B10 is ineligible.

As with other Leapmotor models, there is just a single version of the B10. Plenty of equipment is included as standard, however, including a panoramic sunroof, 14.6-inch touchscreen, electric heated and cooled faux leather front seats and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is standard, as is a wireless smartphone charging pad.

The only option is metallic paint, which costs £575. It’s for those who don’t like the sole standard colour of metallic Starry Night Blue – supposedly inspired by a Vincent van Gogh painting.

What is Leapmotor B10’s electric range?

The new Leapmotor B10 has a 67.1kWh battery, providing a fully charged range of 270 miles.

With a decent maximum DC rapid charging speed of 168kW, it can go from 30-80 percent capacity in 20 minutes.

A 215hp electric motor drives the rear wheels and 0-62mph takes 8.0 seconds.

Its suspension is quite sophisticated, with a multi-link rear setup that incorporates the electric motor. This is said to reduce weight by 19 percent.

How roomy is the new Leapmotor B10?

The new Leapmotor B10 measures 4515mm in length, making it a little larger than a Ford Explorer (4,470mm) or Renault Scenic E-Tech (4,468mm).

This is said to pay dividends inside, with the B10 offering ‘the largest passenger space in the segment, with 2,390mm from the rear seats to the front footwells’. Front and rear headroom is also class-leading.

The boot seems a little on the small side with the seats up, though, at 430 litres. This grows to 1,700 litres with the seats folded.

What does the Leapmotor boss say?

“Our mission from the outset was to be the best value for money EV brand in the UK by delivering the highest level of specification and the highest level of technology, all as standard,” said Leapmotor UK MD Damien Dally.

“And now we’re bringing that offering to the hugely popular family SUV market.

“The Leapmotor B10 is anther pillar of that bold promise. The car is extremely competitively priced and is jam-packed with high levels of technology on one simple, well-specified trim, making it easier than ever for drivers to make the switch to electric.”

Orders for the new Leapmotor B10 open later in October, with the first deliveries expected from early December.

