GAP motor insurance payouts triple in just three years

Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) payouts have almost tripled since 2021, partly thanks to EV depreciation and a surge in vehicle thefts.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
Two cars with damaged fronts and rears are involved in an accident on the road, surrounded by scattered debris.

Payouts for GAP (Guaranteed Asset Protection) car insurance, which covers the financial gap between a vehicle’s market value and the amount still owing on a loan or lease, have almost tripled between 2021 and 2024.

In 2021, the average GAP payout was £1,587. By 2024, it had rocketed to £5,558 – a sum owners might otherwise have to pay themselves if they weren’t insured.

The reasons for increasing GAP insurance payouts can be traced back to the pandemic, says car warranty provider MotorEasy. These include rising new car prices, spare parts shortages leading to insurance write-offs, and a surge in vehicle theft.

An unusual period of appreciating used car values during the pandemic has firmly turned around, too. Second-hand prices have declined rapidly, particularly for electric vehicles.

Electric car values plummet

Porsche Taycan

New EVs can lose 50-60 percent of their value in just two years, says MotorEasy. Meanwhile, the introduction of more advanced new models has further increased the gap between purchase price and current market value. MotorEasy has seen GAP payouts exceed £20,000 for high-spec EVs.

Meanwhile, a rise in the theft of high-end vehicles has also led to some hefty GAP insurance payouts. More than four in 10 of MotorEasy’s GAP claims over £15,000 were for stolen Range Rovers.

“Our latest data paints a clear picture,” said Duncan McClure Fisher, CEO of MotorEasy parent company Intelligent Motoring. “The financial risks associated with car ownership are escalating.”

He also said that increasingly complex modern cars, and the more costly parts needed for repair, are leading car insurers to write off vehicles more readily. This can mean that owners face a larger financial shortfall if their relatively new car is deemed a ‘total loss’.

Fisher added: “The combination of so many influential factors has created a ‘perfect storm’ where GAP insurance is no longer just a nice-to-have, but an increasingly vital financial safeguard.”

ALSO READ:

Dartford Crossing charges to increase from September 2025

Fleets say EV charging speed is now top priority

Lancia named ‘A Star is Back’ by AUTOBEST journalists

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Citroen issues immediate ‘stop drive’ order for C3 and DS3 owners

Richard Aucock - 0
Owners of Citroen C3 models built between 2009 and 2019 have been ordered to immediately stop driving their cars due to dangerous airbags.

HWA Evo Mercedes super saloon will race at the Nurburging 24h

John Redfern - 0
The HWA Evo is a modern, £730,000 interpretation of the Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II. And a racing version is being readied for 2026.

Hot Wheels reveals F1 The Movie limited-edition model car

Richard Aucock - 0
Hot Wheels has released a limited edition die-cast version of the Apex Grand Prix race car driven by Sonny Hayes in F1 The Movie.

Trade value of used EVs plummets 53% in just 2 years

Richard Aucock - 0
New analysis shows that heavy discounting on new electric cars is hitting the used car market, with values of nearly-new models tumbling.