Lancia named ‘A Star is Back’ by AUTOBEST jurors

The revival of Lancia has been noted by AUTOBEST, which gave the famous Italian brand its new ‘A Star is Back’ award at a recent ceremony.

Lancia has been named the first brand winner of the inaugural ‘A Star is Back’ award by the AUTOBEST organisation.

An independent group founded in 2001, the AUTOBEST jury comprises 31 automotive industry journalists from 31 European countries – including Motoring Research’s Richard Aucock to represent the UK.

‘A Star is Back’ recognises iconic brands that have made a successful comeback on the international scene. The revival of Lancia in Europe has earned it brand honours for 2025. The new Renault 5 and 4 were also named product winners.

Lancia’s renaissance officially began at the end of 2023, with the debut of the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept. A new brand logo and corporate identity were also revealed.

The storied Italian marque is now undertaking a 10-year strategic plan to leverage its rich heritage. This, it explains, is based around four key pillars: design, technology, sustainability and quality.

Revival with new Lancia Ypsilon

Three Lancia cars parked on a road with trees in the background, showcasing different models in various colors and designs.

The first car to demonstrate this, the new Lancia Ypsilon, was revealed in February 2024. A supermini related to the Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208, it’s available in both hybrid and electric guises.

Fascinatingly, there will also be a high-performance 280hp Lancia Ypsilon HF, building on Lancia’s famous rally heritage. A new HF Line trim variant will offer a more accessible take on the concept, too.  

Lancia has returned to rallying with the Ypsilon Rally4 HF competition car. It has already competed in the iconic Targa Florio Rally and a Lancia Corse HF team will contest the 2026 European Rally Championship.

More than 90 examples of the Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF, which was developed in collaboration with two-time World Rally Champion Miki Biasion, have already been sold.

The firm is also planning a new Lancia Gamma crossover, along with a new Lancia Delta HF Integrale hot hatchback.

Close-up of a car with a sleek, shiny surface, and illuminated red taillight. The word "Gamma" is prominently displayed.

“Receiving this award is an extremely proud moment for the entire team and a clear signal that we are on the right path,” said Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano.

“Our renaissance is founded on vision, elegance, innovation and respect for our past. The acclaim surrounding the new Ypsilon, our return to the rally world and the new showrooms we’ve launched across Europe prove that Lancia is back.”

There’s no word yet on a possible UK return for Lancia. However, the firm hasn’t officially ruled it out, particularly if there was also sufficient demand from other right-hand-drive markets, such as Japan and Australia.

