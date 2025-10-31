Ford ‘Ranger Ready’ training helps pickup drivers to help others

Although most UK pickup truck drivers in the UK say they have offered assistance to others, many lack the skills needed to do so safely.

John Redfern
John Redfern
The Ranger Ready experience aims to give pickup truck owners practical skills to help others with their vehicle

Ford has launched a practical ‘Ranger Ready’ training course, aimed at teaching Ranger owners how to get the most from their truck.

Ford’s research showed that 98 percent of pickup truck drivers in the UK have helped someone in need during the past 12 months. 

However, many pickup owners admit to lacking the knowledge required to use their vehicle safely for helping others. 

As a result, the Ranger Ready programme is designed to give pickup truck drivers hands-on experience of using their vehicle in recovery situations.

All the gear, but little idea

Ford Ranger Ready Programme

Some 80 percent of those surveyed by Ford said they felt confident when it came to towing other vehicles. However, just over half (55 percent) said they knew the vehicle being recovered should be placed in neutral. 

Many were also unsure about the correct use of safe towing points, with some believing that bumpers are a suitable anchor point. 

More than a third (39 percent) of pickup drivers said they had helped to rescue another vehicle, but most have received no formal training

Instead, truck owners often rely on instinct or advice from friends. As Ford notes, this can mean well-intentioned help results in an accident or even injuries.

Boosting truck owner confidence

Ford Ranger Ready Programme

Ford’s Ranger Ready programme has already trialled giving a group of pickup drivers practical instruction. 

A group of Ranger owners were chosen to test the experience. They received training in how to rescue other vehicles, safe off-road driving techniques and how to reverse with a trailer

Those who participated in the course reported an increased level of confidence and knowledge about how to undertake off-road rescues.

“The data that we unearthed quickly confirmed something we instinctively knew: there’s an in-built heroism in the UK’s pickup community, a real desire to help others,” said James Cooper, Ranger brand manager at Ford of Europe. 

“But the data also revealed a crucial gap. Despite drivers’ good intentions, not everyone has the know-how to help as much as they would like. That’s where Ranger Ready comes in.”

