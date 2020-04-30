Fewer than 300 hypercars are registered in the UK

New research has revealed there are fewer than 300 hypercars registered in the UK. The most common, perhaps surprisingly, is the Bugatti Veyron.

Obviously, much depends on your definition of ‘hypercar’. When does a supercar become a hypercar?

According to Gear Patrol, “the term ‘hypercar’ was coined to qualify the top one percent of supercars”. So, expensive, wild, ludicrously fast and out of reach to mere mortals.

“Hypercars are the stick against which all cars are meant to be measured, and not a single compromise can be made,” concludes Bryan Campbell on Gear Patrol.

It’s hard to argue with the list created by Motorway.co.uk. It has used DVLA data to discover there 298 hypercars registered in the UK. That’s 5.6 percent of total production for the 15 cars in question.

The Bugatti Veyron tops the table, with 65 registered. This is followed by the McLaren Senna (64), Porsche 918 Spyder (49) and Porsche Carrera GT (42).

DVLA data is only up-to-date on the day it’s issued. In other words, more cars are likely to be declared SORN in the winter, which could serve to skew UK registration data.

This might explain why there’s not a single Pagani Huayra showing as registered in the Motorway.co.uk data. Similarly, some cars located in the UK might be registered overseas.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Motorway.co.uk data doesn’t include model derivatives and special editions. For example, although production of the ‘standard’ Huayra was limited to 100, Pagani also built a Huayra Roadster and a number of specials.

The same could be said of the Koenigsegg Agera and the models that followed, including the S (5 built), R (18 built) and RS (25 built).

Hypercars of the UK

Hypercar – make and model

Bugatti Veyron

McLaren Senna

Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche Carrera GT

Ferrari LaFerrari

Bugatti Chiron

McLaren F1

McLaren P1

Aston Martin Vulcan

Ferrari Enzo

Koenigsegg Agera

Koenigsegg One:1

Pagani Zonda

Pagani Huayra

Lamborghini Centenario

Total Number of cars built

450

500

918

1,270

499

500

64

375

24

399

18

6

140

100

40

5,303 Number registered in UK

65

64

49

42

41

15

11

6

1

1

1

1

1

0

0

0

‘Melt your face’

Alex Buttle, director of Motorway.co.uk said: “The hypercar is the ultimate driving machine; with seven-figure price tags and top speeds to melt your face, our research reveals just how rare these ‘supercars on steroids’ really are.

“With fewer than 300 registered to UK-owners, hypercars aren’t just for the wealthy connoisseur; these are cars that laugh at a £1 million price tag and sit in a league of their own for the mega-rich.

“Sadly, the closest most of us will ever get to a hypercar is seeing one unveiled at a motor show. Or, if you’re lucky, parked outside Harrods.”

