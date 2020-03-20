Ferrari F12 once owned by Top Gear’s Chris Harris up for sale

The Ferrari F12 Berlinetta once owned by Top Gear’s Chris Harris is up for sale. It’s a 2014 car with 13,533 miles on the clock, presented in stunning gunmetal grey.

The seven-day auction will start on 23 March on the online platform Collecting Cars.

Harris is known for having a contemporary taste in specifications, and this Ferrari F12 is no exception. On the inside is a very attractive Iroko brown leather appointment with orange stitching. The seats are also the desirable ‘Daytona’ spec, with the retro leather straps.

Other desirable options include the carbon wheel, complete with LEDs, plus front and rear parking cameras. While he owned the car, Harris swapped out the Speedline wheels for the Y-spoke items that reduce unsprung weight by 15kg. Chris is the second of the car’s three owners.

Aside from its notable ownership history and desirable spec, the F12 is a desirable machine in its own right. Taking centre stage of this rip-roaring GT is the F140 V12, displacing 6.3 litres and putting out over 730hp.

It’s also the first front-mid Ferrari super GT to feature the excellent seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with shift speeds that are still impressive today. Needless to say, the performance holds up, too. It’ll sail past 200mph flat out, hitting 62mph easily in under 3.5 seconds.

The car comes with full Ferrari main dealer service history, with the last at HR Owen in London. Knowing the way Harris drives, prospective buyers will be pleased to note that this F12 is wearing a fresh set of Pirelli P Zero tyres.

As for what you can expect to pay: Auto Trader listings for F12s show prices starting from £150,000, going up as far as £200,000 and beyond. Place your bets…

This slideshow requires JavaScript.