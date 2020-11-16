Specs
Model tested: Ford GT (2017-)
Price from: £450,000
Price as tested: £450,000
Powertrain: V6, 3,497 cc twin-turbocharged petrol
Gearbox: 7-speed dual-clutch
Power
656 hp
Torque
550 lb ft
Driveline
Mid-engine, rear-wheel drive
0-62mph
2.8 sec
Top speed
216 mph
Kerb weight
1,385 kg
Fuel economy
17.0 mpg
CO2
404 g/km
Dimensions
4,779/2,238/1,109 mm
Boot capacity
11.3 litres

Rivals: Porsche 911 GT2 RS review: wing and a prayer, McLaren 765LT (2020) review, Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD (2020) review

Ford GT (2017) review

The GT is Ford's track-focused supercar flagship, with a carbon fibre body, a 656hp V6 engine and a Hollywood back-story. We drive it.

Tim Pitt

Ford GT

I finally watched the brilliant Le Mans ’66 last week. Starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, the film retells one of the greatest stories in motorsport: how Henry Ford II tried to buy Ferrari, was rudely snubbed by Enzo, then had his revenge on the racetrack. Ford’s weapon of choice was the GT40 – so-called because it was just 40 inches tall – and it went on to utterly dominate endurance racing.

Success for the GT40 took time. At Le Mans in 1964, all three cars failed to finish. The following year, Ford suffered the same fate. But an updated MkII model came good in 1966, with a legendary 1-2-3 finish in the 24-hour race. Ferrari’s 330 P4 prototypes were nowhere to be seen.

Incredibly, Ford would win Le Mans four times in a row, from 1966 to 1969, cementing the GT40’s near-mythical status and inspiring Hollywood to tell its tale.

The story doesn’t end there, though. Fifty years after its first historic victory, Ford returned to Le Mans in 2016 with a new GT (not christened ‘GT44’, despite being four inches taller) and won the LMGTE Pro class. Job done, you might think. But unlike the original GT40, this car has another mission to accomplish: taking on Ferrari on the road. 

Take it to the track

Ford GT

OK, so I didn’t drive the GT on the road. Ford only has two press cars in Europe and didn’t want either reconfigured by an over-excited hack confusing the M6 with the Mulsanne Straight. Instead, I was let loose on M-Sport’s test-track in the Lake District.

As the firm behind Ford’s WRC rally cars, M-Sport knows how to design a tortuously twisty loop of tarmac. Whether such a circuit suits a barely-disguised Le Mans racer is another matter. Oh, did I mention it was raining?

In the metal (sorry, carbon fibre), the GT looks stone-cold sensational, the voluptuous curves of the GT40 fortified by slash-cut intakes and aggressive aero.

The rear view – past two afterburner tailpipes, over the transparent engine cover and through diverging rear buttresses – is like nothing else. In radiant ‘Triple Yellow’ with nose-to-tail racing stripes, it brightens up even a damp day in Cumbria.

Pedals to the metals

Ford GT

I lift the scissor-style door and slide over a wide sill. Headroom feels tight with a crash helmet on and the bucket seat doesn’t move; you pull a strap to slide the pedals instead.

Ford anoraks will spot the infotainment screen from a Fiesta, but that’s your lot for luxury – there are no cupholders and no carpets. No matter: this car is for driving, and its suede-wrapped wheel and anodised shift paddles feel superb.

In place of a good ol’ V8, the latest GT packs a downsized 3.5-litre Ecoboost V6, but what it lacks in cubic inches is amply compensated for by twin turbos and a dry weight of 1,385kg (scarcely more than a new Ford Focus).

With 656hp coursing through its carbon fibre rear wheels, it scrabbles for traction in first, second and third gears, but feels brutally quick. It’s also fiercely loud: not sonorous like a Ferrari, but industrial and raw like a race car.

Industrial action

Ford GT

It responds like a race car, too. Anti-lag technology keeps the thrust coming, while the dual-clutch gearbox never pauses for breath. Its suspension is taut and nailed-down, its steering telepathically direct. Switch into Track mode and the whole car drops by 50mm, but even in Normal it feels fiercely focused.

However, while its sheer speed intimidates, its balanced, cohesive chassis does not. By the time my brief session comes to an end, I’m convinced I could win Le Mans.

READ MORE:

Mini John Cooper Works GP (2020) review

Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review

Morgan Plus Four (2020) review

Related Articles

Car Reviews

Toyota Yaris GRMN (2018) review

Tim Pitt - 0
As the Toyota GR Yaris hogs the headlines, we revisit its predecessor, the Nurburgring-honed Yaris GRMN – yours for half the price.
Read more
Car Reviews

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more
Car Reviews

Land Rover Defender 90 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
We drive one of the Land Rover stunt cars from 'No Time to Die', then sample the new Defender 90 on and off the road.
Read more
Tim Pitt
Tim has been our Managing Editor since 2015. He enjoys a retro hot hatch and has a penchant for Porsches.

2 COMMENTS

Comments are closed.

Latest

Electric Citroen Ami could be UK’s cheapest car

Car News Tim Pitt - 0
The Citroen Ami may be coming to the UK after all. A new website allows Brits to register their interest in the two-seat city car.
Read more

Just one in six councils have on-street EV charging points

Car News John Redfern - 0
Research undertaken by the AA finds that some local authorities have also used government grant money to fund off-street charging instead
Read more

Longer, ‘greener’ trucks could be approved for UK roads

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The government has launched a consulation to end the longer semi-trailer (LST) trial. It will mean longer, more efficient HGVs on our roads.
Read more

Good things in small packages: the story of the Suzuki Jimny

Features Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Suzuki Jimny story starts in 1970. Here, we chart the history of the diminutive Japanese off-roader
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

Longer, ‘greener’ trucks could be approved for UK roads

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The government has launched a consulation to end the longer semi-trailer (LST) trial. It will mean longer, more efficient HGVs on our roads.
Read more

Volvo drops cars from 30 metres to test safety

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Volvo has dropped 10 cars from a crane to test safety. The aimis to help rescue workers prepare for the most extreme road collisions.
Read more

New Toyota GR Yaris comes in shrunken R/C form

John Redfern - 0
Tamiya’s 1/10 scale radio-controlled model looks exactly like the real thing, but with a substantially more affordable price tag
Read more

Features

Rolls-Royce vs. the sleeper train: a race from London to Edinburgh

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Wraith The Train: read what happened when we raced the Caledonian Sleeper train from London to Scotland in a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
Read more

The cars of Alan Partridge: in their words, not ours

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 1
As Alan Partridge returns to the BBC, we take a look at some of the cars driven by the host of This Time – including his new Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport.
Read more

The cost of a car in the year you were born

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Ever wondered how much it cost to buy a car in the year of your birth? Wonder no more, as we reveal the prices from 1950 to 1999.
Read more

Reviews

Ford GT (2017) review

Tim Pitt - 2
The GT is Ford's track-focused supercar flagship, with a carbon fibre body, a 656hp V6 engine and a Hollywood back-story. We drive it.
Read more

Toyota Yaris GRMN (2018) review

Tim Pitt - 0
As the Toyota GR Yaris hogs the headlines, we revisit its predecessor, the Nurburgring-honed Yaris GRMN – yours for half the price.
Read more

Toyota GR Yaris (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
Toyota took its next WRC race car, then made it road-legal. The result is the bespoke and ballistic GR Yaris – our hot hatchback of the year.
Read more

Advice

Thinking about investing in a classic car? Seek legal advice first, warns solicitor

Motoring Research team - 0
Because rogue traders don't just deal in cheap runarounds...
Read more

How to claim for pothole damage to your car

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
If your car has been damaged by a pothole, it may be possible to claim compensation from the relevant authority. Here's what you need to know.
Read more

How to drive safely on a smart motorway

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 2
Many parts of the motorway network use technology to monitor and manage the flow of traffic. Here's how to drive safely on a smart motorway.
Read more