Just 6% of UK drivers attempt to fix their own car

With colder weather on the way, new research revealeds which motorists are most likely to seek help with mechanical issues.

More than half (56 percent) of drivers would turn to someone else, including a mechanic, to tackle issues with their car.

Just six percent of those surveyed said they would be willing to fix something themselves. And 22 percent said it would depend on the particular automotive problem.

The study found differences between different demographic groups, and across regions of the UK, in terms of which drivers are most likely to rely on others for car repairs.

Time to call a mechanic

Aftermarket warranty provider Warrantywise undertook the new research, putting its questions to 2,000 UK drivers.

It discovered that almost two thirds (65 percent) of women drivers normally get someone else to repair their vehicle. More than three quarters (77 percent) admitted they would not feel comfortable changing a tyre.

Drivers aged between 45 and 54 are the most dependent on others for repairs, at 63 percent. Just three percent of those over 65 would fix a car themselves.

In comparison, younger drivers aged from 18 to 24 are the most likely to get hands-on, with 15 percent saying they do their own maintenance – more than twice the national average.

Winter takes its toll

Across the UK, drivers in Northern Ireland are most willing to fix their own cars, with 27 percent saying they would attempt a repair.

In the South East of England, 64 percent of respondents said they would rely on others for vehicle repairs.

Antony Diggins, managing director at Warrantywise, said: “Winter is the hardest season for cars – cold starts, dead batteries, and slippery conditions all take their toll. But with modern vehicles packed full of sensors, computers and hybrid components, even a small issue can require specialist tools or software to diagnose.

“Our research shows that most UK drivers – especially older motorists and female drivers – simply don’t feel equipped to handle these repairs themselves. That’s why having a reliable warranty plan and roadside support is more important than ever in the colder months.”

