Majority of UK drivers now say safety tech has helped avoid collisions

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), are helping motorists to avoid accidents – and 4 in 5 say they feel safer driving a car with them.

Richard Aucock
More than four in five drivers say they feel safer driving cars fitted with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and 55 percent say it has helped prevent a collision.

The new survey, conducted by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), has found that drivers most value blind-spot information systems (BLIS) and driver drowsiness protection.

However, it also found that one in four drivers find some ADAS tech distracting, irritating or intrusive.

Thatcham Research commissioned the survey to validate ADAS tech, which can be controversial due to its intrusive nature and ‘default-on’ status.

Even if drivers disable ADAS on one trip, regulations require it to be re-enabled at the start of every new journey.

“When more than half of drivers report that these systems have actively prevented collisions, it reinforces what we see in our testing,” said Thatcham Research principal ADAS engineer Yousif Al-Ani.

“ADAS is reducing collisions and improving road safety, despite early implementation challenges leading to driver dissatisfaction.”

More ADAS testing needed, says Thatcham

ADAS testing

Al-Ani says he wants to help car firms develop ADAS that doesn’t just tick regulatory compliance boxes, but will be genuinely beneficial to consumers.

“This survey data shows that we’re on the right track, but also highlights the importance of our continued work with car manufacturers to refine these systems and reduce false activations that can frustrate drivers.”

He called for car firms to “go beyond controlled testing environments to understand how safety systems behave in real-world conditions, so the technology works when it matters most, without causing unnecessary frustration”.

Sam Miley, head of forecasting and thought leadership at CEBR, observed the research “highlighted the generally positive sentiment held by drivers towards ADAS.

“Drivers not only report feeling safer, but a majority have actively avoided collisions. Nevertheless, there is still scope for improvement… Continued refinement will be essential to reach mass adoption and fully realise the benefits of these technologies.”

Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

