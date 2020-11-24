Deck Scraper is here to make roadworks quieter and safer

The new Deck Scraper vehicle is smaller and quieter than excavators and diggers – good news for people living close to roadworks.

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith
Deck Scraper

People living near roadworks in England can look forward to a better night’s sleep thanks to the new Deck Scraper.

Looking like Batman has gatecrashed a Cars movie, the Deck Scraper vehicle uses a blade to shave off the road membrane more quietly – and without peeling off chunks of the surface. This is quieter and more efficient than using a large excavator to remove the waterproof layer on road surfaces.

The Deck Scraper is the first vehicle purpose-built for road scraping. It follows a £650,000 investment by Highways England.

Final trails were carried out at the Kier depot in Telford, following two years of development and testing in the United States. Deck Scraper will be taken to the market by National Flooring Equipment.

It’s smaller than excavators and diggers and does not require an arm or a bucket. It also gives the operator 360-degree visibility, making it safer for the workforce.

A further benefit of the Deck Scraper is reduced dust and noise, which is better for the environment and anyone living within earshot of the roadworks.

Deck Scraper will ‘set the benchmark’

800 miles of roadworks lift for christmas

Highways England innovations lead for the Midlands, Lisa Maric, said: “Current methods to remove the waterproof layer are quite antiquated, with environmental issues and some risk to the workforce. We wanted to develop a unique machine that would be more efficient and improve the safety of road workers while easing the impact on the environment and communities.

“Instead of essentially using a steel bucket with teeth to remove the membrane, we can use a blade to simply peel it off – quietly, effectively and without damaging the road, which will also save time and money.

“It is anticipated that thanks to the Deck Scraper, this method will now set the benchmark expected for membrane throughout the country.”

Kier highways senior project manager, Mark Sheppard, added: “This was an interesting opportunity to develop a prototype specifically designed to make the task of waterproof membrane removal techniques more efficient, cost effective and better for the environment.”

In 2019, Highways England used hydraulic piling equipment to minimise noise and disruption for people living close to the A500 in Staffordshire.

ALSO READ:

McLaren’s new hybrid supercar to be called Artura

Exclusive: police data reveals biggest causes of road accidents

How to move over safely for emergency vehicles

Related Articles

Car News

McLaren’s new hybrid supercar to be called Artura

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The McLaren Artura is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 with hybrid tech and could hit 250mph. It goes on sale in 2021. Excited? We are.
Read more
Car News

Official figures show car use down 30% in second lockdown

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Road use is down 30 percent in the UK's second 2020 lockdown, as travel restrictions continue to have an impact on car use and traffic.
Read more
Car News

Exclusive: police data reveals biggest causes of road accidents

John Redfern - 0
Using data taken from police reports, Motoring Research has investigated which factors contribute the most to UK road accidents.
Read more
Gavin Braithwaite-Smithhttp://www.petrolblog.com
Writer with a penchant for #FrenchTat. Also doing a passable impression of Cousin Eddie in an Italian-German beige motorhome.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest

Frank Stephenson on the rights and wrongs of car design

Features Tim Pitt - 2
Frank Stephenson’s car design CV stretches from the modern Mini to the McLaren P1. We ask about his career and what BMW has been drinking.
Read more

McLaren’s new hybrid supercar to be called Artura

Car News Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The McLaren Artura is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 with hybrid tech and could hit 250mph. It goes on sale in 2021. Excited? We are.
Read more

How a dirty car could cost you £1,000

Advice Motoring Research team - 0
Keeping your car's number plates and lights clean is essential for safety – and to avoid a substantial fine.
Read more

How to move over safely for emergency vehicles

Advice John Redfern - 0
Driving with blue lights gives the emergency services exemption from certain parts of the Highway Code. We explain the rules.
Read more

Find a Car Review

News

The Grand Tour returns on 18 December

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt will launch globally on Friday 18 December. Here's what you can expect from Amazon's hit show.
Read more

2030 new petrol and diesel car ban explained

Richard Aucock - 0
The government will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030. What does it mean for you? Our explainer tells you everything you need to know
Read more

Hybrid car sales to continue until 2035

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
The government confirms that sales of full hybrid vehicles will continue until 2035, five years after the ban on new petrol and diesel cars.
Read more

Features

The history of in-car entertainment

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
From the first car radios in the 1920s to wireless Apple CarPlay, we tell the story of in-car entertainment.
Read more

The cars that go furthest with the fuel light on

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Ever played fuel light roulette? We reveal the cars that can drive the longest and shortest distances after the fuel light has come on.
Read more

Rolls-Royce vs. the sleeper train: a race from London to Edinburgh

Gavin Braithwaite-Smith - 0
Wraith The Train: read what happened when we raced the Caledonian Sleeper train from London to Scotland in a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
Read more

Reviews

Polestar 1 (2020) review

Tim Pitt - 0
The Polestar 1 is a 600hp carbon-bodied plug-in hybrid designed to get this new brand noticed. Are you paying attention yet?
Read more

Ford Focus ST (2019) review

Tim Pitt - 1
The Ford Focus ST edges closer to RS performance with 280hp, adaptive dampers and a Track mode. Does it share the smaller Fiesta's brilliance?
Read more

Ford GT (2017) review

Tim Pitt - 2
The GT is Ford's track-focused supercar flagship, with a carbon fibre body, a 656hp V6 engine and a Hollywood back-story. We drive it.
Read more

Advice

How much does a no-claims bonus save you on car insurance?

Ethan Jupp - 0
New research has given a good indication as to exactly how much differing years of no-claims bonus will save you on average when looking for car insurance
Read more

How to save money when buying a new car

Julie Sinclair - 0
Save money with our top tips for getting the cheapest deal on your next car, including advice on PCP car finance, what to buy and when
Read more

How to avoid low-speed car parking accidents

Ethan Jupp - 0
The car insurance industry estimates there are more than 1,000 low-speed collisions in the UK every day. And the average repair bill tops £1,500.
Read more