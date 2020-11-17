Ranked: the most exciting car chases of all time

A new study claims to have identified the most exciting on-screen car chase of all time. It measured the heart rate of 100 people across 40 car chases. The higher the beats per minute (bpm), the better the car chase. That’s the theory.

The result: Mad Max: Fury Road is the most exciting on-screen car chase. The 2015 film starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron edged Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7 to claim the top spot.

Five Furious films made the top 20, with The Fast & The Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw completing the quintuple of movies starring Vin Diesel and family. This makes the Furious franchise the ‘scientifically most exciting car chases ever made’.

We think Dennis Weaver’s character in the 1971 film Duel might have something to say about that. French car fans will also be miffed to discover Ronin could only manage fourth place on the list.

Hang on a minute, lads, what’s this? No room in the top 20 for The Italian Job or Bullitt? The chase scene involving the Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger is arguably the best reason to watch the 1968 film starring Steve McQueen.

However, we’re not going to get our popcorn in a twist. The beauty of a list like this is that it sparks debate. A chance to share views via WhatsApp or whatever social channel you use.

So, without further ado about nothing, here are the most exciting car chases of all time. Remember, don’t write in, it’s just for fun.

Top 20 most exciting car chases

Mad Max: Fury Road (85bpm) Fast & Furious 6 (84bpm) Furious 7 (83bpm) Ronin (82bpm) Baby Driver (80bpm) The Fast & The Furious (78bpm) Quantum of Solace (77bpm) The Bourne Supremacy (76bpm) The French Connection (76bpm) Batman: The Dark Knight (75bpm) Terminator 2: Judgment Day (74bpm) The Bourne Identity (74bpm) Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (74bpm) The Raid 2 (73bpm) Fast Five (72bpm) The Matrix Reloaded (72bpm) Need for Speed (72bpm) Death Proof (71bpm) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (71bpm) Gone in 60 Seconds (70bpm)

