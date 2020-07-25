Roadworks speed limit raised to 60mph

Frustrated motorists have helped establish a 10mph increase in the speed limit through roadworks on motorways and A-roads.

The basic speed limit has been increased from 50mph to 60mph.

Highways England says the change is in response to motorists frustrated they can’t travel quicker.

And surprisingly, during trials, the organisation has discovered more people stuck to the higher speed limit than before.

It will also save motorists time.

“Road users benefit from 60mph limits in roadworks,” said Highways England chief executive Jim O’Sullivan.

“They have shorter journey times and feel safe.

“We have a huge programme of work planned, so being able to use 60mph where save will continue to improve everybody’s experience of our roads.”

Highways England conducted an investigation into raising the speed limit, to ensure it was safe for road workers and road users.

During the trials, which were carried out over an 18-month period, although average speeds increased, more drivers stayed within the speed limit.

Analysis showed motorists made up time savings of between 8 percent and 14 percent through the faster sections.

The average speed through the 60mph trial sites was 55mph – up to 15 percent faster than through 50mph zones.

Highways England also recorded improvements in speed limit compliance of up to a third.

ALSO READ

Highways England doing ‘rubbish’ work in the South West

Housebuilder commits to hedgehog highways

Every new Volvo now has a 112mph speed limit