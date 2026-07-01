Dacia Spring EV gets a £4,000 price cut – now just £11,990

In a world where everything seems to be getting more expensive, Dacia has bucked the trend by making the Spring EV cheaper.

Prices for the compact, fully electric Spring now start from just £11,990 in entry-level Expression trim, making it the UK’s most affordable new car by some margin.

This price cut sees a whopping £4,000 slashed from the cost of a Dacia Spring – a 25 percent reduction.

Even the Spring Extreme, with a stronger specification and more powerful electric motor, now costs only £12,990.

It means the supermini-sized Spring is even cheaper than when it was first launched in the UK in 2024.

More electric car for your money

Dacia has recently updated the Spring’s electric motor and battery options, along with retuning its suspension and upgrading the brakes.

The £11,990 Dacia Spring Expression makes use of a 70hp electric motor combined with a 24.3kWh LFP battery. This gives a potential range of up to 140 miles.

Standard specification for the Expression includes manual air conditioning, cruise control, rear parking sensors and a digital instrument panel.

Opting for the £12,990 Dacia Spring Extreme brings a host of additional kit, including a 10.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, copper-accented styling details, electric rear windows, a reversing camera and vehicle-to-load functionality.

The Spring Extreme also boasts a more powerful 100hp electric motor, which cuts the 0-62mph time from the Expression’s 12.3 seconds to 9.6 seconds.

‘Going electric simply makes sense’

As before, Dacia’s clever YouClip accessory system can be used to personalise the interior of the Spring. Both versions offer 308 litres of boot capacity, which increases to 1,004 litres with the rear seats folded flat.

Lina Ribeiro, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: “Dacia has always worked hard to remove barriers to new car ownership, and with Spring’s new pricing, it takes our purpose further than ever.

“Production efficiencies and a strong drive to continue to offer real value to our customers have helped us pass on the savings and as such the most affordable new car on the market, electric or otherwise, is one of the smartest value choices on the road today.

“When the price is clear and the running costs are low, going electric simply makes sense.”

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