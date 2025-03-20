Leapmotor EVs arrive in the UK, priced from £199 a month

Chinese electric car brand Leapmotor has launched two new vehicles in the UK, with the promise of ‘value without compromise’.

Aotomotive conglomerate Stellantis purchased a 20 percent stake in Leapmotor during 2023, establishing an international joint venture to bring the Chinese EVs to a global audience.

This includes the UK, with 44 dealerships across the country set to offer Leapmotor vehicles. This network will be expanded to 80 dealers by the end of 2025.

Damien Dally, managing director of Leapmotor UK, said: “These exciting new electric cars epitomise our bold mission to be the best value EV brand in the UK by delivering the highest level of specification and the highest level of technology, as standard.

“We believe customers shouldn’t have to compromise on quality for affordability and that this is truly a value without compromise proposition for UK car buyers.”

Challenging the Dacia Spring

The cheapest model in the Leapmotor UK range is the distinctive T03 hatchback, with prices starting from £15,995. It makes this city car one of the cheapest ways into new EV, competing with the Dacia Spring for outright affordability.

PCP finance deals on the Leapmotor T03, with zero percent APR, start from £199 per month.

Powered by a 37.3kWh battery pack, the T03 can officially cover up to 165 miles on a full charge. A 95hp electric motor means 0-62mph takes a sedate 12.7 seconds.

Offered in one single trim level, the T03 comes with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, 8.0-inch digital instrument panel, climate control air-con, a panoramic sunroof and a reversing camera.

A budget electric SUV

With more space, and a more substantial starting price of £36,500, the Leapmotor C10 is intended to challenge D-segment electric SUVs such as the Skoda Enyaq and and Volkswagen ID.4.

Pressing the value point, the C10 comes as standard with a panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, a surround-view camera, a 12-speaker audio system and a 14.6-inch central touchscreen.

Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control. This all helped the C10 receive the maximum five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Only one powertrain is available: a 218hp motor with a 69.9kWh battery. A range of 263 miles is claimed to be possible.

As with the T03, the Leapmotor C10 comes with a four-year warranty as standard, along with eight years of cover for the battery pack.

