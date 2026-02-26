Car battery shock: 1 in 4 are at risk of failure

Analysis by automotive diagnostics app Carly has found that around one in four 12-volt car batteries could be in poor condition and at risk of failure.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
Close-up of a red car battery dashboard warning light

Millions of motorists could be driving a car with a battery on the brink of sudden failure, new analysis suggests.  

The findings come from analysis of more than 550,000 UK vehicles by automotive diagnostics app Carly. It discovered around 25 percent of cars may have a weak battery.

With a total of around 34.5 million licensed vehicles, this equates to 8.6 million British motorists at risk of a non-start failure due to a dead 12-volt battery.

Separate Carly data confirms this risk, with 12-volt batteries being one of the leading causes of a roadside breakdown.

Unlike major mechanical failures, battery decline is a slow-burn. “It’s easy for drivers to miss the warning signs until the vehicle suddenly fails to start,” said Carly’s Emma Brown.

“In modern cars, a weak 12-volt battery can affect far more than just starting the engine, which is why early diagnostics and better visibility of battery health are so important.”

Early detection can save money

Carly 12v battery tool

Replacing a 12-volt battery typically costs between £150 and £330, according to Carly’s repair and maintenance cost estimator. This price includes fitting.

However, if degradation is left untreated, costs can rise further. A starter motor repair, for example, typically costs around £330, while alternator repairs can cost up to £800.

Subtle early warnings signs that a 12-volt battery is on its way out include sluggish or hesitant engine starts, headlights that briefly dim when the ignition is turned on, and stop-start systems that disable themselves without a clear fault message.

Some cars may show intermittent warning lights, particularly after being left standing for a while. Power steering that briefly feels heavy after starting the engine is another indicator of looming battery failure.

Ignore these warning signs and the risk of a sudden and disruptive failure increases significantly.

Carly’s solution? Its OBD2 scanner and app diagnostics, which plug into a car’s OBD port. The technology allows drivers to assess battery condition, read any fault codes and even view likely repair costs before visiting a garage.

Best of all, it’s affordable, with prices from £40. Much more palatable than the financial hit of an unexpected breakdown…

ALSO READ:

Renault 5 E-Tech named UK Car of the Year 2026

Now used car dealers are embracing Chinese cars, too

Retro supercar: new Ferrari 355 by Evoluto is ready for the road

spot_img

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Transformational BMW chief named 2026 World Car Person of the Year

Richard Aucock - 0
Oliver Zipse, who has led BMW since 2019, has been named 2026 World Car Person of the Year after overseeing the company's transformation.

The best motoring events for car enthusiasts in 2026

Motoring Research team - 0
Here are the best motoring events for UK petrolheads in 2026.

Renault 5 is UK Car of the Year winner for 2026

John Redfern - 0
The electric Renault 5 E-Tech has added another award to its packed trophy cabinet, winning the coveted UK Car of the Year title.

Retro supercar: new Ferrari 355 by Evoluto is ready for the road

John Redfern - 0
After testing is completed, Evoluto Automobili aims to deliver the first example of its controversial 355 restomod by the end of 2026.
spot_img