After success in the US, Bring a Trailer auctions have arrived here

The world’s largest online auction platform, Bring a Trailer, has officially launched in the UK using a network of local partners.

Established in 2007, Bring a Trailer (BaT) has grown from a personal blog by company co-founder Randy Nonnenberg into the leading online marketplace for collectable cars.

As we discovered with our exclusive insight into the company, Nonnenberg began by using his blog to highlight interesting cars for sale. The site’s popularity led to Bring a Trailer becoming an auction platform in its own right during 2010 – then growing rapidly over the past 16 years.

Last year, BaT generated more than $1.7 billion (approx. £1.28 billion) in sales, with 49,486 auctions concluded. The vehicles sold ranged from affordable classics to high-end hypercars.

Having previously facilitated sales of cars in the UK, BaT now believes the time is right to fully embrace the British collector car market.

Local support for auction sellers

What has made BaT different from other online collector car platforms is a focus on ‘curating’ the vehicles listed for auction.

BaT selects which cars should be featured, and helps sellers to create accurate and informative auction listings. It also offers the option of professional photography.

This will continue for the UK market, starting with Bicester Motion-based Sports Purpose. Known as a leading Porsche specialist, the company will be one of the first local partners to offer the UK BaT service, including professional inspections, photography and listing support.

James Turner, founder of Sports Purpose, noted: “We have long been fans of Bring a Trailer’s no-nonsense approach and laudable transparency – and we have successfully listed cars there too. BaT’s unique blend of car sales and knowledgeable consumer comment works so well to build buyer confidence.”

Chase Classics in Dorset has also been added to the list of local partners, with more to be announced later this year.

A genuine automotive community

What arguably makes BaT different to other auction platforms is the sense of community among buyers and sellers.

More than 1.65 million members now make use of BaT, and are able to ask questions directly to sellers through their listings.

As Randy Nonnenberg explains, this will continue to form a key part of the BaT experience. “The UK has a passionate, knowledgeable collector car community and an extraordinary depth of automotive heritage,” he said. “We’ve watched closely as British sellers and buyers have organically found their way onto BaT, compelled by the variety, vibrant discussion and market-setting results.

“We have worked to optimise the BaT experience for UK users based on their feedback, and we are very excited to offer our uniquely transparent and effective auction model to UK buyers and sellers, whether they want to self-serve or engage local partner support.”

List for free to celebrate UK launch

BaT has been updated to offer an optimum service for UK enthusiasts, including currency conversions for British and European buyers.

Auctions on BaT run for seven days, and any bids placed in the final two minutes see the clock reset to ensure a fair finish.

UK listings will cost from £79, with a ‘BaT Plus’ option including on-demand photography priced at £239.

Buyers will pay fees of five percent on the final sale price, capped at a maximum of £5,000 – a figure lower than most other auction houses.

For a limited time to celebrate the UK launch, however, seller fees will be fully waived, with BaT Plus photography reduced to £129.

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