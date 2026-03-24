Chevrolet offers first look at new 2027 Corvette Grand Sport

Chevrolet used the 12 Hours of Sebring endurance race to reveal its latest Corvette Grand Sport.

Having been a part of the Corvette range since the C2 model of 1964, the Grand Sport is an important part of the American sports car’s history.

Few details of the new 2027 C8 Corvette Grand Sport have been confirmed so far. However, the new vehicle surprised fans by hitting the track before the main IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.

The choice of Sebring to reveal the new Grand Sport was no surprise, it being the scene of a Prototype GT class victory for the C2 Corvette Grand Sport driven by Jim Hall and Roger Penske.

Celebrating the Corvette Grand Sport

Although Roger Penske is best known today for his eponymous corporation and owning various race teams, he was also an accomplished racing driver.

This year sees Penske celebrate his 60th anniversary of being a motorsport team owner. To mark the occasion, he was chosen as the official Grand Marshall for this 74th running of the 12 Hours of Sebring.

Penske was also reunited with his class-winning 1964 Chevrolet C2 Corvette Grand Sport (pictured in the foreground above).

Developed by Zora Arkus-Duntov himself, the original Grand Sport was intended to head off challenges from the Shelby Cobra. Only five examples were made, all powered by a 377-cubic-inch V-8.

“It’s incredible to think that 62 years ago, Jim Hall and I drove the Corvette Grand Sport to a class victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring,” said Penske.

“I have great memories of driving the Grand Sport, as we were fortunate to earn three wins across five races in the car during the 1963 and 1964 seasons”.

Continuing the Grand Sport legacy

“It is an incredible opportunity to be reunited with the Corvette Grand Sport C2 here at the 12 Hours of Sebring – an event and a track that has always carried special meaning for me and for our race teams over the years,” added Penske.

“Congratulations to Chevrolet on launching the new era of the Grand Sport program. It is truly special to see the C2 and the other generations of the Corvette Grand Sport, including the new C8, here at Sebring.”

The eighth-generation Corvette Grand Sport continues the theme of matching dark blue paintwork with white body stripes, along with the now-trademark red hash marks. With the C8 Corvette being mid-engined, the latter have moved to the rear fender.

Featuring a wide-body design as used on the Z06 and E-Ray models, the Grand Sport will feature a new-generation V-8 engine. Full details will be confirmed by Chevrolet later this week.

A 1-2 finish for the Porsche Penske Motorsport team ensured ‘The Captain’ had plenty to celebrate at Sebring, too.

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