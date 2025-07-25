Interest in Leapmotor surges 2,675% after launch of EV ‘grant’

Leapmotor has launched its own version of the government’s Electric Car Grant and interest from motorists has skyrocketed as a result.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
2025 Leapmotor C10

New Chinese brand Leapmotor has seen interest in its cars surge 2,675 per cent after quickly launching its own version of the government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG).

Leapmotor grabbed headlines after it promised to match the ECG of either £1,500 or £3,750.

The firm has taken £1,500 off the price of its entry-level Leapmotor T03, and cut £3,750 from the price of its Leapmotor C10 family SUV.

This has taken current leasing prices for the Leapmotor C10 down to an incredible £125 a month.

2025 Leapmotor C10

Leasing marketplace leasing.com says customers have responded accordingly to these low prices, with the 2,675 per cent increase in leasing enquiries coming in just a four-day period.

Notably, the government has still to release details of which cars will be eligible for the ECG – despite Leapmotor buyers already now benefitting from savings.

“Leapmotor has shown how agility and value can help a new brand cut through almost overnight,” said leasing.com CEO Mike Fazal.

“It’s jumped to the top of our leasing charts thanks to a smart pricing strategy and timely positioning.”

Renault repositioning

Renault Scenic E-Tech

Renault has also responded to the ECG, which will only be available on cars priced below a threshold of £37,000.

Within 48 hours of the announcement, Renault cut the price of its Scenic E-Tech to below £37k – and leasing enquiries skyrocketed 9,575 per cent in less than a week.

Fazal describes Renault’s move as a “smart and timely reaction. These are savvy, data-informed responses to what drivers want: transparency, value and minimal friction”.

He also praised the government for implementing the new Electric Car Grant. “What’s really powerful about this scheme is that it gives consumers a reason to make the switch now, not later.

“Pair that with leasing, which already offers lower upfront costs and predicable monthly payments, and you’ve got a compelling route into EV adoption that works for real budgets.

“Many drivers still assume at EVs are too expensive, but with the right grant and the right lease deal, they’re often more affordable than a traditional petrol or diesel car.”

ALSO READ:

New Subaru Unchartered electric SUV is coming to the UK

Staycation summer: UK drivers want a road trip holiday in 2025

Isuzu announces UK prices for D-Max electric pickup truck

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition brings racing style to the street

John Redfern - 0
Paying tribute to Hyundai’s success in motorsport, the Elantra N TCR Edition brings wild styling and track-ready performance.

New Mercedes-Benz CLA allows Teams video calls while driving

John Redfern - 0
The new MB OS software in the Mercedes-Benz CLA allows drivers to join Teams meetings on the move, by using the on-board video camera.

Acura and Honda EV drivers can now use Tesla Superchargers

John Redfern - 0
Owners of Honda and Acura electric cars get access to more than 23,500 Tesla Superchargers via a separate fast-charging adapter.

New BTCC rules to encourage more cars and engines onto the grid

John Redfern - 0
The latest British Touring Car Championship technical regulations will take effect from 2027. Here's what you need to know.