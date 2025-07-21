Zapmap launches new charging card to help EV drivers

The new Zapmap charging card provides access to upwards of 40,000 charging points from more than 30 networks with just a quick tap.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
Zapmap charging card

The Zapmap EV app has launched a new charging card. It promises to make using public chargers easier for electric car drivers.

The new Zapmap charging card allows drivers to start a charge with a quick tap at a compatible charging point. Zapmap says more than 40,000 EV chargers across the UK are already accessible.

Introducing the new charging card is the latest development for Zapmap, whose app has become a ‘go-to’ tool for EV owners. The new Zapmap charging card is said to work ‘seamlessly’ with the app.

How does the Zapmap charging card work?

Electric vehicle charging at station in front of Brewpoint building, parked cars nearby, under a cloudy sky with visible power lines.

Because it is fully integrated into the app, the new Zapmap charging card should be a slick alternative to contactless payments.

To get started, users add their debit card details within the Zapmap app and order their card. When they receive it, they simply tap the card at supported chargers. The session – and a receipt for it – will appear automatically within the app.

It means that drivers won’t have to juggle a multitude of different phone apps. They can also pay for charging while in the app, if they don’t want to use the physical card.

With more than 30 EV charging networks already supported, the company believes the new Zapmap charging card will make EV drivers feel more confident.

Also, as charging remains the number one barrier to motorists making the switch to electric cars, bosses hope the new Zapmap charging card will help encourage more people into EVs.

“We’re here to help drivers charging with confidence,” said Zapmap COO and co-founder Melanie Shufflebotham. “The new charging card makes that even easier.”

The new charging card is currently only available to Zapmap Premium Annual subscribers “for a small fee”. It will roll out to all Zapmap users later this summer.

ALSO READ:

Dodge charger electric muscle car recalled for being too quiet

New Corvette E-Ray is a bargain supercar – now on sale in the UK

A quarter of UK drivers still ignore the two-second rule

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Isuzu announces UK prices for electric D-Max EV pickup truck

John Redfern - 0
Set to be the first fully electric commercial pickup on sale in Europe, the Isuzu D-Max EV is capable of carrying a one-tonne payload.

New Subaru Uncharted electric SUV is coming to the UK

John Redfern - 0
Sharing a platform with the forthcoming Toyota C-HR+, the new Uncharted is part of a trio of electric Subaru models.

Best hot hatchbacks to buy in 2025

Motoring Research team - 1
We round up the greatest hot hatchbacks on sale in 2025, including the Honda Civic Type R, Toyota GR Yaris, and Volkswagen Golf GTI.

A quarter of UK drivers still ignore the two-second rule

John Redfern - 0
New research by the AA has discovered that drivers wilfully ignore the two-second rule regarding keeping a safe distance from other traffic.