Zapmap launches new charging card to help EV drivers

The Zapmap EV app has launched a new charging card. It promises to make using public chargers easier for electric car drivers.

The new Zapmap charging card allows drivers to start a charge with a quick tap at a compatible charging point. Zapmap says more than 40,000 EV chargers across the UK are already accessible.

Introducing the new charging card is the latest development for Zapmap, whose app has become a ‘go-to’ tool for EV owners. The new Zapmap charging card is said to work ‘seamlessly’ with the app.

How does the Zapmap charging card work?

Because it is fully integrated into the app, the new Zapmap charging card should be a slick alternative to contactless payments.

To get started, users add their debit card details within the Zapmap app and order their card. When they receive it, they simply tap the card at supported chargers. The session – and a receipt for it – will appear automatically within the app.

It means that drivers won’t have to juggle a multitude of different phone apps. They can also pay for charging while in the app, if they don’t want to use the physical card.

With more than 30 EV charging networks already supported, the company believes the new Zapmap charging card will make EV drivers feel more confident.

Also, as charging remains the number one barrier to motorists making the switch to electric cars, bosses hope the new Zapmap charging card will help encourage more people into EVs.

“We’re here to help drivers charging with confidence,” said Zapmap COO and co-founder Melanie Shufflebotham. “The new charging card makes that even easier.”

The new charging card is currently only available to Zapmap Premium Annual subscribers “for a small fee”. It will roll out to all Zapmap users later this summer.

