Transformational BMW chief named 2026 World Car Person of the Year

Oliver Zipse has been named 2026 World Car Person of the Year, after overseeing a radical transformation at the famous German firm.

Zipse, who joined BMW in 1991, became chairman in August 2019, quickly getting to work with what has become the landmark ‘Neue Klasse’ era of new electric cars.

The BMW iX3 is the first Neue Klasse model to hit the market, and its arrival heralds a new model influx of around 40 next-generation BMWs.

Neue Klasse BMWs will serve up ultra-long EV ranges, a purist new design direction, futuristic interiors, the latest easy-to-use infotainment tech and plenty of cutting-edge features.

BMW hasn’t solely focused on EVs either, with a strong range of petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. It has further reinforced a longstanding commitment to hydrogen fuel cell vehicles under Zipse’s leadership, too.

The impressive new BMW iX3 has already been named a finalist for 2026 World Car of the Year. Now Zipse has raised anticipation in Munich further by picking up the 2026 World Car Person of the Year prize.

Going out on a high

After 35 years at BMW, Zipse will be stepping down in May 2026, to be replaced by Milan Nedeljković. However, as World Car Awards underlines, he will leave having overseen “the biggest technological transformation of the brand in its history”.

“Oliver Zipse has had a remarkable career at BMW,” said World Car Awards chair emeritus Jens Meiners, “steering the business through the most turbulent of times to become the strong, forward-thinking, financially secure company we see today.

“The current BMW Group product line-up is just about the best it has ever been, and BMW continues to be the brand that other carmakers look up to.

“Much of that is down to Oliver Zipse’s leadership, and therefore we are delighted to announce him as the 2026 World Car Person of the Year.”

Daniele Schillaci, CEO of Brembo, which is powering the 2026 World Car Awards, also extended congratulations to Zipse: “We are proud to support an initiative that promotes vision, innovation and a long-term commitment to shaping the future of mobility.”

Oliver Zipse was named 2026 World Car Person of the Year ahead of two other finalists, GM’s David Craig and Slate’s Tisha Johnson.

Following the announcement of the 2026 World Car Awards finalists in January, attention now turns to the World Car Awards’ Top Three in the World announcement, due in early March.

The 2026 World Car Awards winners will be revealed live at the New York International Auto Show on 1 April.

ALSO READ:

Renault 5 is UK Car of the Year 2026

Lepas L8 SUV is the first UK model from new Chinese car brand

The best new cars to buy this year