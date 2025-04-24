Polestar introduces battery health certificates for used EVs

Polestar is now offering battery health certificates on second-hand examples of the Polestar 2 electric SUV, when sold through its approved used car scheme.

‘Pre-Owned’ Polestar 2s will undergo a battery state-of-health (SoH) check, which assesses the remaining capacity of the car’s drive battery.

This is presented on a certificate that states the SoH as a percentage, such as ‘>95%’. It allows customers to compare the potential range of a used Polestar 2 with its ‘as new’ figure (derived from the official WLTP test).

‘Giving car buyers transparency’

Launched in the UK in 2020, the Polestar 2 is a direct rival for the Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6 and Volvo EX40.

In addition to the SoH check, the remainder of the firm’s eight-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty should offer further reassurance to used car buyers. All Pre-Owned Polestar 2s will receive a 112-point check and a 24-month overall warranty, too.

“Where customers may have been apprehensive about a five-year-old Polestar 2 and its battery condition,” said Polestar UK MD Matt Galvin, “Polestar is giving car buyers transparency and providing peace of mind in the same way we do with our climate impact.

“As more Pre-Owned Polestars start to come on the market, it offers a lower price entry-point to join the Polestar family and experience our performance EVs with all the software features of our new cars.”

The battery check will expand to used Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 models once these vehicles filter onto the used car market.

Polestar Pre-Owned offer

To generate interest in the new battery certificates, Polestar has announced a sales event for its Pre-Owned cars.

Second-hand examples of the Polestar 2 purchased between 17 and 30 April 2025 will come with a reduced-interest PCP finance offer – down from 11.4 percent to 8.9 percent.

They will also be supplied with a free Zaptec home charger, saving customers up to £495. The charger itself comes with a five-year warranty.

