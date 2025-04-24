Polestar introduces battery health certificates for used EVs

Battery health certificates are now available for pre-owned examples of the Polestar 2, helping to reassure buyers of used electric cars.

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucock
Used Polestar electric cars will now be sold with certificates showing the health of the battery

Polestar is now offering battery health certificates on second-hand examples of the Polestar 2 electric SUV, when sold through its approved used car scheme.

‘Pre-Owned’ Polestar 2s will undergo a battery state-of-health (SoH) check, which assesses the remaining capacity of the car’s drive battery.

This is presented on a certificate that states the SoH as a percentage, such as ‘>95%’. It allows customers to compare the potential range of a used Polestar 2 with its ‘as new’ figure (derived from the official WLTP test).

‘Giving car buyers transparency’

Polestar 2 pre-owned car information sheet. Highlights battery health over 95%. Includes vehicle illustration, color options, and service details on a blue and white background.

Launched in the UK in 2020, the Polestar 2 is a direct rival for the Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6 and Volvo EX40.

In addition to the SoH check, the remainder of the firm’s eight-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty should offer further reassurance to used car buyers. All Pre-Owned Polestar 2s will receive a 112-point check and a 24-month overall warranty, too.

“Where customers may have been apprehensive about a five-year-old Polestar 2 and its battery condition,” said Polestar UK MD Matt Galvin, “Polestar is giving car buyers transparency and providing peace of mind in the same way we do with our climate impact.

“As more Pre-Owned Polestars start to come on the market, it offers a lower price entry-point to join the Polestar family and experience our performance EVs with all the software features of our new cars.”

The battery check will expand to used Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 models once these vehicles filter onto the used car market.

Polestar Pre-Owned offer

A sleek, silver metallic logo with a star-like design is centered on a smooth, light-colored surface.

To generate interest in the new battery certificates, Polestar has announced a sales event for its Pre-Owned cars.

Second-hand examples of the Polestar 2 purchased between 17 and 30 April 2025 will come with a reduced-interest PCP finance offer – down from 11.4 percent to 8.9 percent.

They will also be supplied with a free Zaptec home charger, saving customers up to £495. The charger itself comes with a five-year warranty.

ALSO READ:

UK residents reveal frustration at drivers who park outside their house

There are now 42 million vehicles on UK roads

New Kia K4 hatchback could take on Volkswagen Golf

Related Articles

Richard Aucock
Richard Aucockhttps://www.richardaucock.co.uk/
Richard is director at Motoring Research. He has been with us since 2001, and has been a motoring journalist even longer. He won the IMCO Motoring Writer of the Future Award in 1996 and the acclaimed Sir William Lyons Award in 1998. Both awards are run by the Guild of Motoring Writers and Richard is currently vice chair of the world's largest organisation for automotive media professionals. Richard is also a juror for World Car Awards and the UK juror for the AUTOBEST awards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

Genesis heads to Le Mans with GMR-001 Hypercar

John Redfern - 0
Genesis used the New York Auto Show to announce its plans for endurance racing from 2026, with the GMR-001 competing in the LMDh class.

Porsche 911 goes retro with new Spirit 70 special edition

John Redfern - 0
Limited to 1,500 examples, the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 pays homage to classic design themes from the 1970s and '80s.

British Touring Car Championship to broadcast live in North America

John Redfern - 0
For the first time every, the closely fought BTCC series will be aired live in both the United States and Canada.

Porsche 911 GT3 is quickest manual car around the Nurburgring

John Redfern - 0
The new 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 has beaten the previous lap record around the fearsome Nordschleife circuit by 9.5 seconds.