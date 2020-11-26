Sat-nav app Waze to help small businesses

Waze plans to make it easier for local firms to add their details to the navigation app, ahead of Small Business Saturday on 5 December 2020.

John Redfern
Waze supports local businesses

Smartphone navigation app Waze has announced plans to help local businesses after a difficult year.

Small firms will be able to register their details in the app, making it easier for customers to find them.

It comes as part of Waze’s Covid-19 response, with an eye on ‘Small Business Saturday’, which takes place on 5 December.

Helping you navigate to small businesses

Waze supports local businesses

Waze is underpinned by a global team of volunteer editors, who update the navigation app with the latest information. However, they can only update what they are told about. 

Business owners will be able to submit information such as opening hours and contact details through one simple form

The Waze Map Editors will then update the navigation software, helping users find small businesses and encouraging them to shop locally.

Local shops for local people

Waze supports local businesses

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots campaign that aims to encourage local shopping. The effect of coronavirus on smaller firms has made this year’s event on 5 December even more timely. 

“We know small businesses have really been hit hard this year as the result of the pandemic,” said Dani Simons, head of public sector partnerships at Waze. “Earlier this year we launched location badges to help local businesses show if they have drive-thru and contactless pick-up available, giving drivers a way to safely collect their groceries or takeout. 

“As we look towards Small Business Saturday and the holiday season, we wanted to make it even easier for drivers to reach these locations and support the economy by shopping local.”

Waze will operate the small business update form until 7 January 2021.

John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

