BMW remains the biggest autos exporter in the U.S.

BMW Manufacturing achieved another record year in 2019, retaining the crown of largest automotive exporter by value.

Recent data released by the U.S. Department of Commerce confirmed that BMW has now held the title for six years consecutively.

It marked an impressive year of BMW Manufacturing, with the Spartanburg, South Carolina plant producing a record number of vehicles.

Exported to the world

Total exports from the Spartanburg facility during 2019 were valued at some $9.6 billion.

BMW Manufacturing saw 246,014 X-branded SUVs head abroad from the South Carolina factory, making use of six different ports.

Whilst the majority (195,000 units) passed through the Port of Charleston, SC., BMWs also left the country via Savannah, GA; Brunswick, GA; Jacksonville, FL; Miami, FL; and Everglades, FL. Rail travel accounted for a further 18,000 exports.

X marks the spot

Spartanburg is now responsible for producing five BMW X models, along with four performance M-branded versions. 2019 saw significant investment in battery technology at the facility.

Two plug-in hybrid models are now built by BMW in South Carolina, following on from the new $10 million production line installed last year. More than 11,000 employees now work at the sprawling factory.

This increased capacity saw BMW make more than 1,500 vehicles each day. A total of 411,620 left Spartanburg last year, marking a new production record for the facility.

Heading towards another milestone

From 2010 through 2019, BMW Manufacturing built 3,335,871 vehicles at Spartanburg. A considerable 70 percent (2,285,285) were sent abroad during the decade.

Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, commented that “in addition to being the largest U.S. automotive exporter by value, our plant continues to be the largest facility in BMW’s global production network.

“These achievements are significant and clearly reinforce BMW’s ongoing commitment in the United States.”

The next major milestone for the facility will be producing the five millionth American-built BMW later this year.

BMW has also committed to using zero-emissions shipping by 2030.