Aston Martin Vantage S is F1’s new official safety car

The Formula 1 grid will be following a new official safety car this weekend, with the debut of the Aston Martin Vantage S.

Taking up the reins at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix, the high-performance Vantage S will be the most powerful Aston Martin safety car to date.

With its upgraded twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 generating 680hp and 590lb ft of torque, the Vantage S accelerates from 0-62mph in 3.4, and on to a top speed of 202mph.

Aston Martin has given the Vantage S bespoke upgrades for its work as the Formula 1 safety car, including the huge downforce-generating rear spoiler.

Ready to lead the field

The FIA-specification light bar is also aerodynamically optimised, with the centrally mounted bonnet blades helping extract hot air from the ‘hot V’ of the twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Alex Long, Global Marketing Director at Aston Martin, said: “Vantage S represents the peak of performance for the model that is the beating heart of the Aston Martin brand.

“With increased power and even greater dynamic prowess, this car was destined to take on the prestigious role as an F1 Safety Car and it will be a source of great pride for our colleagues and our customers to see it leading the pack whenever it is called upon.”

The Vantage S has been finished in Podium Green, the same colour as used on Aston Martin’s Formula 1 racing cars, and the DBX707 medical car.

Responding quickly and safely

Bernd Mayländer, FIA Safety Car Driver, will be the man responsible for keeping the Vantage S ahead of the F1 field.

Following the unveiling of his latest company car, Mayländer said: “The introduction of the Vantage S as the Official FIA Safety Car of Formula 1 represents yet another clear step forward in the Vantage’s performance capability, exhibiting capabilities that further allow me to effectively respond quickly and safely when we receive the call for on-track deployment.

“I’m delighted to be one of the very first to drive the Vantage S and look forward to experiencing the world’s greatest circuits in the most performance focused Vantage to date.”

The Aston Martin Vantage S will get its first outing as the official safety car at the Zandvoort Circuit in the Netherlands this weekend.

