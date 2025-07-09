New 680hp Aston Martin Vantage S to debut at Goodwood FOS

Aston Martin has revealed the new Vantage S, ahead of its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The British company promises the most driver-focused version of its V8 supercar to date.

Following the recently announced DBX S SUV, the Vantage S continues the use of an ‘S’ suffix to denote Aston Martin’s high-performance models.

Given the substantial 30 percent hike in power Aston Martin gave the latest Vantage in 2024, its engineers had a smaller margin to play with when creating the S.

As such, the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 is tuned to deliver a modest 15hp increase. Total output rises to 680hp, combined with 590lb ft of torque.

Pushing the V8 to its limit

The new Vantage S also has a recalibrated launch control system that cuts its 0-62mph time to 3.4 seconds – 0.1 seconds quicker than the standard car. Top speed remains unchanged at 204mph.

Aston Martin has altered the engine mapping, which results in quicker acceleration at speed, along with a sharper throttle response depending on the drive mode selected.

Retuned Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers are claimed to improve the car’s cornering poise without sacrificing ride comfort.

Bespoke suspension settings, and even revised mounts for the eight-speed automatic gearbox, reflect the detailed tweaks made to the Vantage S.

Standing out from the crowd

Marking out the Vantage S out from its standard sibling are new centrally mounted carbon fibre bonnet blades. Hand-made brass ‘S’ badges are found on the front wings, offered in a bright or dark chrome finish.

A bespoke rear spoiler and revised front splitter create an additional 67kg of downforce at top speed. Buyers can add 21-inch Y-Spoke alloy wheels, which are finished in satin black with red details.

There are also plenty of unique touches inside the Vantage S, including a blend of Alcantara and ‘Accelerate’ leather upholstery. Embroidered ‘S’ logos feature on the seats, with the same emblem appearing on the sill covers.

Satin carbon fibre trim is included as standard, with customers able to choose a red or silver anodised finish for the central rotary controller. Their chosen colour is matched on the seatbelts, too.

Ready for a Goodwood debut

Aston Martin has yet to confirm prices for the Vantage S, but orders for both the coupe and roadster can be placed now. The first completed cars are due for delivery by the end of 2025.

Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark, said: “For many decades the illustrious Vantage nameplate has stood for the very best in performance, excitement and driving thrills. Those qualities were very much at the forefront when the new Vantage was launched to global acclaim last year. Exceeding those qualities was the challenge and motivation behind the new Vantage S. The result is a new benchmark in the front-engined ultra-luxury sports car sector.”

For those who want to see the car before placing an order, the new Aston Martin will make its dynamic debut at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Visitors can watch the new Vantage S deploy all 680hp as it tackles the legendary Goodwood hill climb course.

