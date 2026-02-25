Retro supercar: new Ferrari 355 by Evoluto is ready for the road

Evoluto Automobili has completed an extensive test programme for its Ferrari F355-based restomod, ahead of production beginning later this year.

Revealed at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 355 by Evoluto is a ‘reimagined’ take on the classic Ferrari F355.

Produced between 1995 and 1999, the mid-engined F355 has a deserved reputation as one of Maranello’s most rewarding road cars. However, that did not deter Evoluto from making a few upgrades…

The Coventry-based company enlisted Ian Callum to rework the Ferrari’s styling, then replaced its suspension and modernised its interior. Buyers get a choice of two naturally aspirated V8 engines.

The production specification for the Evoluto 355 has now been finalised, following critical engineering sign-off and validation testing.

More V8 power and performance

At the heart of the 355 by Evoluto is the original Ferrari 3.5-litre V8, now tuned to deliver 420hp and 273lb ft of torque. This represents a 40hp gain over the standard engine, with the heady 8,500rpm redline retained.

For those who want even more performance, Evoluto offers a 3.7-litre version of the sameengine. Its larger displacement, bespoke high-lift camshafts and 9,000rpm limiter result in 480hp and 295lb ft of torque.

Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, with either a stainless steel or titanium exhaust system.

Performance figures are not quoted for the Evoluto 355, but the original Ferrari was capable of 0-62mph in less than 5.0 seconds, plus a top speed beyond 180mph.

Given that Evoluto has increased power and reduced the F355’s dry weight to 1,250kg, you can expect healthy improvements versus the donor car.

Reworking a classic supercar

Further modifications include new Brembo GT brakes and a redesigned steering setup. The latter employs electro-hydraulic power assistance and reduces the number of turns from lock-to-lock, while apparently retaining the original steering’s weight and feedback.

Evoluto has also reworked the F355’s chassis geometry, creating new hard-points for mounting the suspension to accommodate modern 19-inch wheels and tyres.

The front and rear tracks have been widened by 77mm and 66mm respectively, with new components such as the wheel bearings and anti-roll bar drop links engineered from scratch.

A bespoke adaptive suspension setup has been developed in partnership with Warwickshire-based R53. It features three-way adjustable dampers and motorsport-style external reservoirs.

Tactile buttons, not touchscreens

Wayne Burgess, design director for Evoluto’s parent company, DRVN Automotive, has created a reworked interior for the 355.

Carbon fibre is used extensively throughout, with machined metal around the dashboard dials. Burgess has deliberately eschewed touchscreen-based infotainment, keeping to Evoluto’s ‘Peak Analogue’ design philosophy.

Almost every aspect of the 355’s interior can be customised, with multiple materials, colours and finishes on offer. No two cars will leave Evoluto’s workshop looking the same.

Behind the new interior is a completely new electronic architecture, including a replacement ECU. Around 90 percent of the car’s wiring harness is also replaced, which is said to improve durability and safety.

Two-year warranty included

Evoluto has completed 5,000 miles of on-track evaluation and 10,000 miles of engine testing, ahead of a final 20,000-mile durability sign-off. The company will offer a two-year, 20,000-mile warranty on each completed 355.

Final tests should be finished in April this year, with production getting underway next month.

Some 55 examples of the 355 by Evoluto have been ordered thus far. The first completed car should be delivered to its fortunate owner in the fourth quarter of 2026.

