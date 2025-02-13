Maserati Shamal returns as a Ferrari-engined restomod

Are you tired of same-again restomods based on the Porsche 911 or original Land Rover Defender? If so, Modena Automobili may have the answer.

The MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal makes use of the rare Italian sports car, built during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

It certainly makes for a more esoteric starting point than a 911. Only 369 examples of the original Maserati Shamal were made between 1989 and 1996.

As such, finding suitable donor cars for the 33 vehicles Modena Automobili plans to build could be something of a challenge.

Modernised in Modena

The process of creating the MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal is not unlike other restomods. Marcello Gandini’s angular styling has been subtly enhanced, with the new bodywork made from a combination of steel and carbon fibre.

A kerb weight of less than 1,300kg is quoted, making this classic coupe lighter than many modern hot hatchbacks.

Modena Automobili has also beefed up the aerodynamic additions, with a deeper front splitter, sculpted side skirts and a large diffuser at the rear. Classic Maserati trident badges are found on the C-pillars, and there are new LED headlights up front.

Powered by Ferrari

The MA-01’s performance comes from a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Ferrari F160 engine, used in recent Maserati models such as the Ghibli S.

Producing 500hp and 406lb ft of torque, it allows the MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal to accelerate from 0-62mph in less than 5.0 seconds. Top speed is 174mph.

Unlike the manual gearbox used in the original Shamal, the MA-01 features a brand-new eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

The car’s suspension has also been enhanced, with new springs and dampers, and the rear using an upgraded subframe. Brembo brakes and Pirelli P-Zero tyres are included for good measure.

Buy your Biturbo with Bitcoin

On the inside, Recaro Classic LX seats are fitted, with a digital dashboard and automatic climate control to bring the Shamal firmly into the modern age. The iconic Maserati oval clock is now removable and wearable.

Individual customisation will be a key feature of the MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal, allowing for bespoke interior options to be accommodated – at a price, of course.

All of which brings us to the small matter of money. Including the cost of a donor car, but without local taxes, Modena Automobili suggests a starting price of €585,000 (£488,000). Crypto gurus should take note, however, as Bitcoin will be accepted as payment.

