Updated Omoda 9 hybrid SUV gets an all-black makeover

Omoda has announced an update for its flagship SUV, including the introduction of a special black edition.

The Omoda 9 SHS-P sits the top of the Chinese marque’s UK lineup, and has undergone a host of changes for the 2026 model year.

The £46,995 Omoda 9 SHS-P Black Noble (pictured here) will likely attract the most attention, combining matte Iced Jasper Black paintwork with fully black exterior trim.

This includes matte black roof rails and black alloy wheels, with all chrome trim deleted, plus the front and rear bumper trims also finished in black.

Inside, the seats are trimmed in black suede upholstery, with additional black detailing around the cabin.

Omoda 9 changes for 2026

Beneath its stealthy bodywork, Black Noble trim gains the same updates as the regular £44,995 Omoda 9 SHS-P model for 2026.

These include improved interior quality and comfort, such as a new suede headlining and front seats that now boast a massage function and eight-way electric adjustment for the driver.

Omoda has reworked the suspension for the 9 SHS-P, too. Its Continuous Damping Control system reacts to the road surface to improve body control and refinement. The electric power steering has been retuned, too.

The SHS-P plug-in hybrid powertrain remains unchanged, combining a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine, electric motor and 34.5kWh battery.

Delivering a combined output of 449hp and 516lb ft of torque, the Omoda 9 can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds. With its battery fully charged and fuel tank brimmed, the family SUV can travel up to 700 miles without stopping.

An evolving flagship SUV

Victor Zhang, managing director of Omoda UK, said: “As our presence in the UK continues to grow, it’s important that our flagship evolves with it.

“The Omoda 9 SHS-P already sets the tone for the brand in terms of design, technology and comfort, and these MY26 updates strengthen that with meaningful improvements in the areas customers experience every day.

“The Black Noble further builds on this, introducing a more distinctive visual identity for Omoda 9 and giving customers an alternative take on the flagship that feels more tailored and contemporary.”

The 2026 Omoda 9 SHS-P is available to pre-order now, with the first deliveries to customers expected next month.

A seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty is standard on all Omoda vehicles, along with a separate eight-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty for electrified vehicles.

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