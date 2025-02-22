McLaren 750S and Artura MCL38 editions celebrate 2024 F1 title

Last year saw McLaren clinch its ninth Formula One Constructors’ World Championship – the team’s first overall victory since 1998.

Much has changed at McLaren in between those two titles, however, with the Woking-based company now a fully fledged supercar manufacturer.

This provides more opportunities to commemorate a Constructors’ World Championship – such as with McLaren’s new MCL38 Celebration Edition 750S and Artura models.

On cloud nine

Only eighteen people around the world will be able to join the MCL38 Celebration Edition club, as McLaren will build nine examples each of the 750S and Artura.

Nine represents the number of Formula One Constructors’ World Championships the McLaren team has won. The number is displayed prominently behind each car’s front wheelarch.

McLaren Special Operations has created a bespoke Papaya Orange and Anthracite exterior colour scheme: an obvious nod to the MCL38 Formula One car’s livery.

The Artura has exposed carbon fibre sills signed by McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. On the 750S, this also includes a line drawing of the MCL38 racer.

Genuine F1 carbon included

Inside, the level of motorsport commemoration moves up a notch, starting with a champions’ laurel stitched into the headrests.

A dedication plaque, bespoke to each of the 18 cars, is made with a genuine piece of McLaren MCL38 carbon fibre bodywork.

There is also a separate plaque found beneath the bonnet, which details the pole positions, race wins and fastest laps recorded by the MCL38 F1 car during the 2024 season.

The McLaren 750S MCL38 Celebration Edition benefits from a steering wheel with exposed carbon fibre trim, featuring a 12 o’clock centre marker in Papaya orange.

‘The pursuit of excellence’

Beneath the celebratory adornments, the limited edition Artura and 750S remain mechanically identical to regular production cars.

This means a hybrid-enhanced twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 producing a total of 700hp for the Artura. The 750S is endowed with a 750hp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8: good for a top speed of 206mph.

Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive, said: “The relentless pursuit of excellence is intrinsic to the McLaren mindset and in 2024 we demonstrated this with incredible success on both the track and the road.

“The achievements of Zak Brown, Andrea Stella, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and the entire McLaren Racing team in winning the Formula One Constructors’ Championship are beyond inspirational – and what better way to mark this than with an ultra-exclusive Celebration Edition of our award-winning Artura and 750S.”

