New Dacia Duster Cargo: budget van to cost from £22,995

Based on the latest Dacia Duster SUV, the practical Cargo van is available to order now. It's much pricier than its predecessor, however.

John Redfern
John Redfern
2026 Dacia Duster Cargo

Dacia has revealed details of the new Duster Cargo: a van version of its award-winning mid-size SUV

The Duster Cargo is a complete factory conversion, built by Dacia technicians alongside the regular SUV models. 

As such, the standard three-year, 60,000-mile manufacturer warranty remains intact. Customers can also take advantage of the Dacia Zen offer, which adds an extra year of cover each time you book an annual service at a Dacia dealership

Following this schedule, owners can potentially extend the Duster Cargo’s warranty up to seven years or 75,000 miles. 

A Duster for deliveries

2026 Dacia Duster Cargo

The conversion from family SUV to Cargo sees Dacia technicians replace the Duster’s rear seats with a flat wooden floor, which is trimmed in a durable material.

A mesh bulkhead is fitted to keep the load area separate from the front seats, with four lashing points to make cargo secure. There is also a full-length removable load cover, with the fixed rear windows heavily tinted for extra security. 

On the outside, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and Y-shaped LED lights are fitted as standard, meaning the Duster Cargo looks almost indistinguishable from the SUV.

Measuring cargo space to the roof, and utilising the underfloor area, the Duster Cargo provides up to 1,149 litres of useful space, along with a payload of 430kg.

By comparison, the previous-generation Dacia Duster Commercial offered up to 1,603 litres.

Customers have a choice of two electrified petrol engines, starting with a 130hp mild-hybrid 1.2-litre turbo. This comes equipped with all-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox.

Dacia’s newly launched 1.8-litre full hybrid is also available, offering a punchier 155hp and up to 59mpg.

Strong levels of equipment

2026 Dacia Duster Cargo

Standard equipment for the Duster Cargo includes electric windows, air conditioning, a 7.0-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Cruise control with a speed-limiter function, rear parking sensors, a rear view camera and a host of safety tech is included, too. 

Prices for the Duster Cargo start at £22,995 excluding VAT for the 130hp mild-hybrid. The full hybrid 155hp model costs £23,595 plus VAT.

One sobering thought: four years ago when the previous Duster Commercial van launched, the Essential TCe version cost just £12,995 before VAT. 

Dacia is accepting orders for the new Duster Cargo now, with the first deliveries expected by the end of 2025.

ALSO READ:

Dacia Duster is AUTOBEST Best Buy Car of Europe 2025

New Dacia Spring Cargo is the UK’s cheapest electric van

2025 Dacia Bigster review

Related Articles

John Redfern
John Redfern
U.S. Editor with a love of all things Americana. Woodgrain-clad station wagons and ridiculous muscle cars a speciality.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest news

1 in 3 Brits now more likely to buy an EV thanks to Electric Car Grant

Richard Aucock - 0
More than half of Londoners also say the Electric Car Grant will encourage them to choose an EV for their next vehicle.

Diesel shock: market share plunges 87 percent in a decade

John Redfern - 0
In the 10 years since the 'Dieselgate' scandal, UK drivers have turned their backs on diesel cars, with petrol engines now far more popular.

Lexus Glam LX is an SUV with a built-in wardrobe and nail salon

John Redfern - 0
A one-off concept to show what the luxury SUV can become, the Lexus Glam LX has received a beauty-inspired makeover.

Kia K4: new Golf-rival hatchback CONFIRMED for the UK

John Redfern - 0
With eye-catching styling and a spacious cabin, the Kia K4 hatchback is expected to arrive at UK dealerships by the end of 2025.