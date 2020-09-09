Land Rover Defender electrified with new plug-in hybrid

Land Rover has introduced a plug-in hybrid version of the new Defender, which combines 27 miles of pure electric driving with 404hp and 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds.

The new Defender P400e also averages 85.3mpg and emits 74g/km CO2 in official tests.

Combining a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor (and 19.2kWh battery), Land Rover says the new Defender PHEV can be driven in pure electric mode even when running in off-road-biased low-range mode – for 100 percent zero emissions off-roading.

Charging via the standard Mode 3 (wallbox charger) cable tops it up to 80 percent capacity in two hours. There’s an optional Mode 2 (three-pin plug) cable that takes seven hours.

The Defender P400e Plug-in Hybrid is also compatible with 50kW rapid chargers, where recharging to 80 percent capacity takes 30 minutes.

Land Rover’s electrified Defender is offered with the five-door 110 bodystyle, with either five or six seats. Impressively, it is still capable of towing 3,000kg.

Land Rover has yet to reveal prices for the Defender P400e, which arrives as part of the 2021 model year updates for the new vehicle.

Defender 90, six-cylinder on sale

The three-door Land Rover Defender 90 is now on sale, with prices starting from £43,625 (compared with £45,315 for the five-door Defender 110).

Land Rover suggests it’s the more suitable choice for urban dwellers, thanks to a turning circle of 11.3 metres.

Despite its more compact dimensions, the Defender 90 can still seat up to six people, with the addition of a middle-row front seat.

A smooth six-cylinder diesel Defender is now available, too. The D300 produces 300hp and will do 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds in Defender 90 guise. With a whopping 479lb ft of pulling power, Land Rover says the surge of torque ‘perfectly fits the Defender’s tough character’.

Surprisingly, Land Rover has swapped the current four-cylinder D200 and D240 turbodiesel engines for detuned versions of the new in-line six-cylinder. Both return economy of 32.2mpg and CO2 emissions of 230g/km.

Other updates for 2021 include the launch of commercial vehicle Hard Top van versions of both Defender 90 and Defender 110.

The 90 Hard Top costs from £35,820 plus VAT, and the Defender 110 is priced from £43,012 plus VAT.

