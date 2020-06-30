Land Rover Defender Hard Top van version revealed

Land Rover has revived a name from the past for the commercial vehicle version of the new Defender: Hard Top.

Offered in both 90 and 110 guise, the new Defender Hard Top will go on sale later in 2020.

Land Rover suggests prices will begin from £35,500 + VAT.

The Hard Top name was first used in 1950 when Series Land Rovers gained a removable hard top. The new version, adds the firm, is a fixed metal roof.

It is being developed by the firm’s Special Vehicle Operations division to deliver “unrivalled durability, practicality and toughness”.

MD Michael van der Sande said: “We will maximise the functionality and usability of new Defender’s cargo area, with tough materials and clever storage solutions to ensure it surpasses the capability of any previous Defender Hard Top.”

A payload of up to 3,500kg will be available, with coil spring suspension as standard. Defender Hard Top 110s will offer optional air suspension.

Inside, there are no second or third row seats but the Defender’s clever optional front-row ‘jump seat’ in the middle means it can seat up to three – just like a real van.

Unlike a back-to-basics van, Land Rover Pivi Pro infotainment will be available, complete with software-over-the-air updates. Good news for businesses, says Land Rover, as it will minimise downtime.

Full details of the new Defender Hard Top will follow later this year, adds the firm: ordering will open before 2020 is out.

